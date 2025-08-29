The biggest Toronto restaurant closures of summer 2025

Toronto’s restaurant scene is always evolving — but this summer saw the end of several local favourites. From longtime neighbourhood staples to promising newcomers that barely had a year to make their mark, these closures hit hard. Whether due to financial pressures, personal reinvention, or the ever-changing nature of the industry, here are some of the most notable Toronto restaurants that announced their closure in summer 2025.

Wolfie

Wolfie, the short-lived restaurant-bar in Little Italy, quietly closed its doors earlier this summer after less than a year on College Street. Known for its moody dinners, late-night vinyl sets, and loyal crowd of regulars, the spot made a strong impression in a short time. The team thanked the community on Instagram for the “meals and moments,” and fans flooded the comments with love. The space didn’t sit empty for long — it’s now home to Sal’s Pasta & Chops, a new Italian-Canadian restaurant from the team behind Lucia, which officially opened in August 2025.

Ascari Enoteca

Ascari Enoteca, the refined Italian eatery in Leslieville, officially closed after nearly 15 years on Queen Street East. A bankruptcy notice dated June 11 confirmed the end of the 38-seat spot known for its handmade pasta, deep wine list, and sleek, racing-inspired atmosphere. Co-owner Erik Joyal cited a forced bankruptcy tied to a government-backed pandemic loan, along with ongoing challenges like rising food costs and wages. Acclaimed by both regulars and chefs — including Michelin-recognized Lawrence La Pianta — Ascari built its reputation on consistency and quality. Its closure marks a significant loss for Toronto’s east-end dining scene.

Vivoli

Vivoli, a longtime fixture of College Street’s Little Italy, closed its doors on July 6, 2025, after more than 20 years in business. The beloved Italian spot, known for its rooftop patio and laid-back vibe, announced the news quietly on Instagram, thanking customers for their support. Over the years, Vivoli served as a go-to for first dates, birthday dinners, and late-night hangs—and even earned a shoutout from Drake in 2009 as his favourite Toronto restaurant. While no reason was given for the closure, the community response was swift: heartfelt comments and farewells flooded in. Truly, the end of an era.

By the Way Café

After 40 years in business, beloved Annex brunch staple By the Way is closing its doors for good on August 31, 2025. Known for its Middle Eastern-inflected menu and bustling weekend crowds, the Bloor Street spot was a longtime hub for neighbours and friends catching up over shakshuka and coffee. Owners Amir and Ruth Benedikt announced the closure on Instagram, calling it “time to start a new chapter” and thanking the community for decades of support. While the closure marks the end of an era, locals are hopeful a new owner will preserve its warm, neighbourhood vibe.

Glory Hole Doughnuts

After 14 years, Glory Hole Doughnuts is closing — but not for long. The beloved Toronto shop will shut its doors in early September 2025, with owner Ashley Jacot De Boinod confirming the news in an emotional Instagram video. Known for its handmade doughnuts and inclusive, community-first vibe, Glory Hole became a city staple since opening in 2012. But fans won’t have to say goodbye forever. Jacot De Boinod is rebranding the business and launching a new concept in the same Gerrard Street location. For now, there’s still time for one last bite of those iconic treats.