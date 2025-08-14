The best all-you-can-eat brunches in Toronto right now

We know that Toronto has a vibrant dinner scene, but brunch is nothing to skip over. The city’s brunch scene is filled with a delicious mix of styles, boasting unique flavours and dishes, everything from comfort foods like scrambled eggs and pancakes to sleek Japanese fusion to refined French fare. And when you throw in all-you-can-eat, brunch just got a lot better.

Here’s a look at some of the best ACE brunch destinations in the city.

Free Times Café $29.95/pp

This iconic café in the Kensington Market serves a mixture of the most delicious Jewish, Middle Eastern, and Canadian comfort dishes. Their “Bella! Did Ya Eat?” all‑you‑can‑eat authentic Jewish dairy & fish buffet takes place every Sunday alongside live Klezmer music! Dine on a variety of handmade specialty Jewish food, like smoked salmon, potato latkes, blintzes, lox, eggs & onions, Challah French toast and more! Summer specials run $29.95 per person (kids half price, under 3 free). Seating takes place at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. 320 College St.

HOTHOUSE $34.95/pp

Head to the historic St. Lawrence neighbourhood over the weekend and dine on dishes from a multicultural menu that reflects Toronto’s diversity! On Saturdays, check out their a la carte brunch menu (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and munch on everything from eggs Benedict to classic omelettes, gyros, pasta and more. Top it off with a mango mimosa. On Sundays, explore their brunch buffet and munch through everything from breads and pastries to assorted salads, desserts, and hot items, like roast beef, French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, Asian stir-fry and a lot more! 35 Church St.

Nord Lyon $34.99/pp

This is perhaps the best spot in the city for authentic French cuisine, and their all-you-can-eat weekend buffet is a must-try for every foodie! The brunch menu will allow you to dive into an array of authentic French delicacies, everything from traditional pastries to sandwiches and desserts (each dish reflects the heart of French gastronomy). Takes place Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-2.30 p.m. Limited to a 90-minute seating. 250 Queen St W.

Ricarda’s $55/pp

This downtown bistro offers French‑inspired brunch in a casual, family‑friendly setting! On Saturdays (10 am-2 pm), alongside their regular bunch menu, check out their special “Saturday in Paris” brunch and savour their signature Parisian crêpes, expertly crafted with premium ingredients and perfected with traditional techniques. On Sundays (10 am-2 pm), Ricarda’s boasts a “Jazz Brunch”. Enjoy live jazz music as you sip on tasty mimosas, specialty coffees, and/or a glass of fine wine while dining on traditional brunch favs, everything from banana bread French toast to breakfast potatoes and poached eggs. Reservations recommended. 134 Peter St.

Fox on John $59.95/pp

Savour endless plates along with a delicious selection of juices with an all-inclusive bottomless brunch in the heart of downtown Toronto! Available Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $59.95/person. The menu includes a bottle of sparkling white wine and your choice of juices, paired with an extensive set of dishes, everything from smoked salmon benedict to truffle honey ricotta waffles and small breakfast poutine. 106 John St.

Toronto Beach Club $75/pp

Indulge in limitless buffet dining and bottomless mimosas, Caesars, coffee and tea! The “Oasis Brunch” costs $75 per person + tax (Children 0-5, free | Children 6-12, $25) and is available Sundays starting at 10:30 am. Munch through all-you-can-eat charcoal grills (meat, fish and chicken), freshly made fluffy pancakes and waffles (with tons of toppings to choose from), as well as brunch favs like bacon, eggs, sausages, freshly shucked oysters, salmon and tuna crudo. Or try something light and pick from an array of freshly baked pastries and breads, fine charcuterie, cheeses, salads, and Greek yogurts. They even have a brioche French toast station! If you’re still hungry, finish your meal with a Mediterranean dessert. 1681 Lake Shore Blvd E.

Kasa Moto $99/$159/pp

This is one of Yorkville’s hottest casual restaurants, serving Japanese fare in an elegant two-story lounge surrounded by wooden floors, rounded cushioned chairs and large open windows. Check out their “all‑you‑can‑enjoy” brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 3 p.m., with options for signature ($99) or premium ($159) tiers. Munch through tempting dishes like mushroom udon, broccoli tempura, wagyu fried rice, or chicken karaage with waffles. Top it off with yuzu cream tarts for dessert! 115 Yorkville Ave.