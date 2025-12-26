The 9 saddest Toronto restaurant closings of 2025

Everything must come to an end, but when it’s your favourite Toronto restaurant, the one where you celebrated milestones or the neighborhood gem that stood for years, it can be heart-wrenching. While new amazing restaurants open in Toronto daily, some can never truly be replaced.

Here are the saddest restaurant closings of 2025.

San Francesco Foods, Little Italy

After more than 70 years on Clinton Street, San Francesco Foods closed its original location on Dec. 21. The family-run spot, famous for introducing Toronto to the veal sandwich, had stayed almost entirely unchanged over the decades: fresh bread delivered each morning, marinara made daily and meat sourced locally. Rising costs and shifting dining habits finally caught up with the old model, and one of Little Italy’s longest-running food counters quietly disappeared. The brand survives in Mississauga and during summers at the CNE, but the Clinton Street space, with its worn counters and loyal regulars, is gone for good.

Greta Solomon’s, Leslieville

Greta Solomon’s, the intimate 26-seat bistro that brought a whisper of Paris to Leslieville, closed its doors in March 2025. Opened in 2016 by Darlene Mitchell in honour of her late mother and grandfather, the restaurant quickly became a city darling for its precise French classics — risotto à l’orge, steak frites, magret de canard and rich desserts. Loyal patrons mourned its loss, leaving heartfelt messages online as the doors closed for good. Mitchell hinted there might be new ventures ahead, but for Leslieville, the quiet clink of plates and soft French chatter of Greta Solomon’s is gone.

Glory Hole Doughnuts, Little India

After 14 years of creative, fan-favourite doughnuts, Glory Hole Doughnuts closed its Gerrard Street doors in July. Founded in 2012 by Ashley Jacot De Boinod, the shop became a Toronto favourite, known for handmade treats, a welcoming vibe, and a commitment to community over flash. For more than a decade, Torontonians queued for the inventive doughnuts and despite plans to rebrand, nothing new ever materialized, leaving the original Glory Hole a memory.

La Bartola, Little Italy

In March after five acclaimed years, La Bartola was no more. The Michelin Bib Gourmand plant-based Mexican spot, led by award-winning chef Ivan Castro, had become a city favourite for its scratch-made dishes and sustainable ethos. The closure came as Castro reflected on the personal toll of kitchen life on his mental and physical health. For its final service, La Bartola celebrated its roots with a tasting menu, One Night in Oaxaca, honouring the flavours of the region.

St. Thomas, Yorkville

Opened at the tail end of 2023, St. Thomas was a short-lived Spanish-inspired gem in Yorkville, helmed by Michelin-starred chef Quinton Bennett of Enigma. The restaurant offered small plates à la carte and a daily Pintxos Hour, where champagne met seasonal bites, plus a private wine lounge for quieter indulgence. But the concept lasted less than two years. The space was quietly folded back into Enigma during a January refurbishment, ending St. Thomas before it could fully find its footing.

Vivoli, Little Italy

After more than 20 years, Vivoli closed its College Street doors on July 6. The Italian mainstay, just west of Clinton Street, had been a fixture in Little Italy: rooftop patio bustling with casual diners, birthday parties, post-bar hangs and first dates. A renovation in 2017 refreshed the look and menu, but Vivoli kept its easygoing, neighbourhood charm. When the closure was announced on Instagram, regulars flooded the comments with memories of tables, patios and meals that had become part of their routines. No reason was given for the closure.

Saving Grace, Dundas West

After 25 years, Saving Grace closed its doors on February 15, 2025. The Dundas West brunch spot had become a neighbourhood fixture, known for no-frills, solid food—chalkboard menus, plywood tables, mismatched chairs — and a line that rarely disappeared. Owner Monica Miller built the menu around creativity and travel-inspired specials, from perfectly poached eggs to gourmet sausages. A month-long yard sale followed the closure, giving the community one last chance to take a piece of the restaurant home.

Ascari Enoteca, Leslieville

A bankruptcy notice appeared in the window of Ascari Enoteca on June 11, 2025, marking the end of over a decade for the Leslieville Italian restaurant. Known for handmade pasta, seasonal menus, and an intimate 38-seat dining room, Ascari earned praise from diners and chefs alike, including Michelin-recognized Lawrence La Pianta. The restaurant, named after Italian Formula One driver Alberto Ascari, blended its love of food, wine and racing into a quietly meticulous fine dining experience. A second King West location opened in 2019 but closed in 2023. Co-owner Erik Joyal cited pandemic fallout, rising costs and debt obligations for the forced bankruptcy, noting that the business had never fully recovered from COVID-19 disruption

Indie Ale House, The Junction

Indie Alehouse closed its Junction brewpub on October 11, 2025, after 13 years. The 4,000-square-foot space had helped launch the area’s modern craft-beer scene, combining on-site brewing with a 140-seat pub and a rotating lineup of bold, hard-to-find beers, from Belgian Lambics to Imperial IPAs and seasonal stouts. The closure came after the team was unable to reach a new lease agreement, though their Eataly location at Bay and Bloor remains open.