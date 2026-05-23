The 2026 Michelin stars are coming this September: Here’s who Toronto foodies are rooting for

Earlier this week, the culinary world got the update it’s been waiting for: the 2026 Michelin Guide Toronto & Region selection will officially be revealed on Tuesday, September 22. The stars will align during an invite-only gala at the stunning Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex, where the city’s top chefs will find out if their hard work has earned them a coveted star, a Bib Gourmand, or a spot on the recommended list.

“The chefs and restaurant teams in this community continue to strengthen and elevate Toronto & region’s reputation as a world-class dining destination,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, in a press release.

It’s an exciting moment for our local food scene, which has grown so much since the guide first arrived in 2022. But while the city’s top kitchens are busy prepping for the big night, local foodies over on Reddit are already buzzing with their own prediction — and sharing a few strong opinions on who has been criminally overlooked.

If you ask the locals, there are a few stunning spots that deserve a lot more love from the anonymous inspectors this year. Topping the wish list for many is Mineral, the sleek contemporary space known for its gorgeous, progressive Filipino-inspired flavours.

“I doubt it’ll get one but I really believe Mineral deserves one,” shared one hopeful diner in a viral r/FoodToronto thread. Others quickly jumped in to agree, expressing total shock that the neighbourhood favourite hasn’t even landed a spot in the “Recommended” section yet.

Another darling on everyone’s radar is Radici Project. While fans note the innovative concept might be “probably too new for this year,” it’s exactly the kind of fresh, exciting cooking that keeps Toronto’s dining scene so vibrant. Tasting-menu gems like Ten — a plant-forward favourite that regulars rave about returning to multiple times — and Ficoa are also top of mind for locals looking for truly memorable dining experiences.

The upcoming announcement has also renewed a classic Toronto debate: who is the Michelin Guide actually for? With our city welcoming a massive 28 million visitors a year, the guide is undeniably a fantastic roadmap for tourists looking to experience the best of the city.

However, some seasoned local diners admit they take the international rankings with a grain of salt. One well-travelled user pointed out how tricky it can be to capture a city’s true pulse, noting that some unstarred local spots often deliver a meal that feels just as special — if not more so — than established favourites. They pointed out internal group dynamics, like how the casual-cool Aloette often captures hearts just as much as its higher-ranked siblings, making the guide feel a bit like a “crapshoot” for those who live here.

Whether the inspectors surprise us on September 22 by elevating hidden gems like Mineral and Radici Project remains to be seen. But honestly? Whether a restaurant gets a shiny red plaque or not, Toronto’s food scene has never been more exciting to explore.

What are your big predictions for September? Are there any hidden gems you think the inspectors absolutely must check out this year?