The 13 best Mother’s Day brunches in Toronto for 2026

Mother’s Day brunch in Toronto may be a classic, but it doesn’t have to be boring. This year, restaurants across the city are offering creative, memorable experiences — from Italian-style feasts to French jazz brunches and exclusive daytime openings at top spots. With options ranging from affordable prix fixe menus to upscale buffets, there’s something special for every kind of mom — just be sure to book ahead.

1. Chotto Matte

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For moms who love a lively scene, this $65 set-menu brunch delivers a high-energy experience with a live DJ and a vibrant atmosphere. The Japanese-Peruvian fusion menu features standout dishes like avocado toast sushi, shrimp and lobster udon carbonara, and dulce de leche pancakes—perfect for anyone looking to shake up the usual brunch routine.

Details: $65 per person | May 9–10, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

2. The Postmark Hotel

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If your mom’s not a DJ in the morning kind of girl, the Postmark Hotel offers a quieter options. With the Overlea inside the Postmark Hotel pairing up with Unfazed Florals you’ll be able to bring your mom to a pop-up flower market to pick out Mom’s bouquet before heading over for brunch. There’s also an option for afternoon tea in the Lobby, so it’s the perfect day for a mom who’s more delicate than decadent.

Details: Prix fixe (varies) | Soft, floral, low-key

3. Don Alfonso 1890

If your mom is the type who is wow-ed by exclusives and one of a kind experiences, this is the spot that’ll have her jaw-dropping. This usually, dinner-only dining room at Don Alfonso is opening it’s doors for a rare daytime service to service the mom’s of the city with skyline views. This $100 tasting-style brunch is a refined approach to brunch, ideal for the mom who likes to indulge.

Details: $100 per person | Elevated, special-occasion

4. Cibo King West

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For the classic, dependable mom, Cibo Wine Bar King West is a fitting choice. This city staple is hosting a one-day-only Mother’s Day brunch with bottomless mimosas and a lineup of familiar favourites (plus the occasional off-menu surprise). It’s the kind of place where you can settle in, take your time and enjoy a relaxed, nostalgic meal together.

Details: À la carte + bottomless options | May 10 only

5. Contrada

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For the mom who appreciates creativity, Contrada offers a refreshing twist on the typical brunch. Instead of a set menu, the experience unfolds in waves — dishes arrive gradually, designed for sharing, grazing and lingering at the table. Expect rich, indulgent plates like ravioli al uovo with brown butter sage, burrata frittata with grilled crescentina, and duck Benedict with confit and guanciale hollandaise — perfect for a leisurely, decadent meal together.

Details: $75 per person | May 10, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

6. Small Talk

The once dinner only and late night cocktail spot is debuting its new brunch menu on Mother’s Day weekend. If your mom is the trendsetting kind of woman we all aspire to be then she’s safe in the hands of cheese-master supreme Afrim Pristine and his French-inspired menu. Expect standout dishes like a salmon martini board, quiche and a stellar breakfast sandwich layered with gouda and smoked harissa crema. Add jazz, a spritz-heavy drink list and it’s one of the more exciting spots on this list.

Details: À la carte | Swanky

7. Windsor Arms Hotel

If you want classic, go here. The Windsor Arms is doing a full brunch buffet in its courtyard with pastries, carving stations and mimosas on arrival. It’s expensive, but it delivers on that old-school, dressed-up Mother’s Day energy.

Details: $155 adults / $65 kids | traditional

8. La Plume

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A French-inspired brunch but with a bit of a funkier energy. Think foie gras crêpes, lobster salad and truffle eggs alongside pastries and lighter options. If you’re planning a full day, they’re also hosting a Breakfast at Tiffany’s screening in their speakeasy later that night, which may not be brunch but it’s definitely a breakfast of sorts.

Details: À la carte |10 a.m.–3 p.m.

10. The Broadview

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At The Broadview, brunch comes with a built-in atmosphere. The Bistro + Bar is transforming into a flower market with Beaux Florals, cocktails flowing and music running all weekend. If you want to stretch the celebration, the rooftop is doing complimentary prosecco and dessert Sunday night.

Details: À la carte | May 9–10, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

10. The Dorset

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For moms who love a proper tea moment, The Dorset is doing afternoon tea with scones, finger sandwiches and a lineup of desserts, plus a live illustration experience on Saturday. For those of you who can remember having tea parties with mum as a kid, here’s your chance to have a real one. It’s polished but still warm, and lands right in that mid-range price point.

Details: $69 per person

11. Biff’s Bistro

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For a more affordable French-inspired option, Biff’s Bistro is serving a $55 prix fixe brunch featuring classics like eggs Benedict, quiche Lorraine and Nutella crêpes, with the option to order à la carte. It’s a flexible, choose-your-own-adventure experience — reliable, well-executed, and easier to book than some of the pricier spots.

Details: $55 prix fixe

12. The Gladstone House

For something a little more lived-in and local, Gladstone’s Cassette is hosting its signature brunch sessions with live music, family-style mimosas, and $10 espresso martinis. With it;s lived in history it’s the perfect spot to create memories without being overwhelming, and feels more like a Sunday hang than a formal event.

Details: À la carte | May 10, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

13. Prime Seafood Palace

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For a truly special outing, Prime Seafood Palace is opening its doors during the day for a rare multi-course brunch with curated wine pairings and limited seating. It’s one of the most exclusive reservations of the weekend. Created by Matty Matheson, the restaurant brings that bold, high-energy spirit to life—making it a perfect pick for fans of The Bear and anyone craving a polished, celebratory experience.

Details: Multi-course (varies)