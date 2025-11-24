The 11 best places to get dumplings in Toronto

Toronto doesn’t wait for an excuse to eat dumplings. But winter might be the best one we have. As the cold sets in, there’s something deeply comforting about a steaming bamboo basket, a crispy lace-skirted fold, or a soup dumpling that warms you from the inside out.

Whether you’re craving classic Cantonese dim sum, northern-style boiled dumplings or soup-filled pockets of joy, this city has more than enough options to get you through the season.

Here’s your ultimate Toronto dumpling guide — from mom and pop shops to elevated dining rooms, and everything in between.

1. Dim Sum King

If the name didn’t already give it away, this Chinatown staple is all about dumplings. On weekends, the dining room buzzes with rolling carts stacked high with har gow, siu mai, and every dim sum classic you can imagine. The vibe is casual, the service brisk, and the dumplings always reliable. 421 Dundas St. W.

2. Hero Dumpling

One of the city’s newest additions, Hero Dumpling opened in October 2025 and quickly earned a reputation for ultra-affordable dumplings that punch above their price point. Expect all the classics — steamed, pan-fried, or soup-filled — with most options hovering around a few dollars. Fun fact: the team has family ties to the beloved Juicy Dumpling, and it shows. 437 Yonge St.

3. Juicy Dumpling

If you know dumplings, you know Juicy Dumpling. Lightning fast, unbelievably affordable and home to some of the city’s bestselling xiao long bao, this spot is synonymous with quick, cheap, delicious comfort. The broth-filled soup dumplings remain the star — thin-skinned and piping hot. 280 Spadina Ave. | 2150 Yonge St.

4. Yummy Yummy Dumplings

Don’t let the no-frills exterior fool you — this “if you know, you know” spot is a treasure for

northern-style dumplings. Everything here is made from scratch to order, and the menu offers a dizzying variety. It also carries a bit of dumpling lore: this address used to house the original Mother’s Dumplings before they relocated to Spadina. 79 Huron St.

5. Bao House

The younger downtown sibling of a North York dim sum favourite, Bao House delivers one of life’s greatest joys: affordable dim sum that never breaks the bank. Expect all the classics — from fluffy steamed buns to soupy dumplings — with almost everything under $15. 171 Dundas St. W.

6. Qin’s Garden

This Chinatown import brings centuries of dumpling-making pedigree — the family behind Qin’s has been serving soup dumplings in Wuxi, China since 1751. Their Toronto outpost specializes in Jiangnan-style eats, with delicate, thin-skinned soup dumplings made to order. 435 Spadina Ave.

7. Dumpling House

A Chinatown fixture since 2005, Dumpling House is where you go for pan-fried dumplings with the legendary “lace skirt” — that crisp, golden web that connects each dumpling with a crispy netting. Watch the dumpling makers work their magic in the front window, then dig into a plate alongside their famous hot-and-sour soup or General Tao’s chicken. 328 Spadina Ave.

8. Ding Tai Fung

Not to be confused with the international chain, this Scarborough spot has long been Toronto’s OG go-to for soup dumplings. Their xiao long bao are textbook-perfect: delicate skins, rich broth, and a reputation that’s kept them busy for years. 175 Commander Blvd.

9. Lai Wah Heen

For a more refined take, Lai Wah Heen offers high-end Cantonese cuisine in a polished downtown dining room. Once hailed as “North America’s best dim sum,” the restaurant has recently reopened with a refreshed space and continues to impress with elevated dishes like lobster dumplings and foie gras siu mai. 108 Chestnut St.

10. Mother’s Dumplings

Beloved for its handmade, family-recipe dumplings, Mother’s serves them boiled, steamed, or pan-fried. The Pork & Dill dumplings are a standout — fresh, herby and available frozen so you can stock your freezer. With vegan options and shareable plates, it’s a go-to for groups. 421 Spadina Ave.

11. FeasTOronto (Food Truck)

Canada’s first dumpling food truck is taking dumplings mobile. Don’t forget to order yours frozen for the winter or follow their socials to see where they’ll pop up next. Their menu spans homestyle pork to Thai green curry pork, proving dumplings can handle just about any flavour.

Various locations (check Instagram)