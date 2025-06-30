The 10 most hyped Toronto restaurants opening this summer

Toronto’s dining scene is about to get a hot lineup of new restaurants that actually have us excited to make a reservation. We’re talking moody trattorias, Latin cocktail lounges, sky-high sushi bars and one very hyped-up steak sandwich. Here are 10 of the most anticipated openings in Toronto, and one just an hour away that’s worth the drive.

N.L. Ginzburg

The latest project from Carmelina Imola and Zach Kolomeir, the team behind Dreyfus, Taverne Bernhardt’s and Vilda’s, is soon set to open in the heart of Little Italy. Expect dishes inspired by the simplicity and minimalism of Italian slow-food trattoria with the flavours of Jewish diaspora cooking. 548 College St.

BEAR Steak Sandwiches

This July, BEAR co-founders Aki Erenberg and Ricardo Barrientos will open their second location at The Well. The new space will offer a similar menu to the original hangout, so Torontonians will have another spot to sink their teeth into some of the city’s most talked-about sandwiches, like their original steak chimichurri. 486 Front St W.

Matty Matheson’s The Iron Cow

Chef/The Bear icon Matty Matheson’s latest venture is set to launch in the new Hamilton arena (recently renamed the TD Coliseum). The 9,500 sq ft resto-bar will mainly serve protein-forward food — think hot dogs, hamburgers and even Sunday roasts! The space can host up to 185 diners and will include a speakeasy-style pub tucked within the venue. The TD Coliseum is expected to open later this year. 101 York Blvd, Hamilton.

Queen’s Harbour

The venue’s Mediterranean-Asian flavours will focus on shareable dishes like wagyu sliders, steak platters and sushi platters! The space will be stunning too — expect massive trees sprinkled throughout the venue, sushi and cocktail bars anchoring the dining room, a Rogers Centre-style retractable roof and amazing views of the CN Tower. 245 Queens Quay W.

Shay

This new Italian-inspired restaurant and wine bar in Rosedale is the brainchild of Chef Justin Friedlich (the former chef de cuisine at Buca Yorkville). We don’t have many details on the menu, but diners will likely enjoy a traditional list of Italian plates with locally sourced ingredients! Torontonians will have to wait a few more months to sample the dishes — the venue is expected to open in 2026. 1055 Yonge St.

Convivium

This charming three-storey resto-bar and event space at Yonge and King is now open! Expect European-inspired cuisine, seasonally driven food and old-world wines. Looking to impress a date? Try the restaurant’s signature Black Angus Tartare on confit potatoes, crowned with black caviar. Chef Oxana Glazkova is rolling out up to 17 rotating varieties of soup, from airy espuma to chilled summer blends and slow-simmered bowls. Diners can also expect Canadian-sourced meats and seafood that incorporate unique flavours like lingonberries. 83 Yonge St.

Central

This intimate, happy hour hangout is set to open on the Ossington strip on July 3. The menu is inspired by globally influenced dishes, like stone-fired Mexican street chicken, chicken noodle bowls, sushi, pizzas, tacos and pastas. If you’re more of a brunch person, try Central’s scrumptious breakfast enchiladas or sourdough French toast! 114 Ossington Ave.

Papi + Rosita

Diners can enjoy upscale cocktails and delicious Latin-American small plates at this gorgeous space, expected to open this summer! The venue’s parent company, the Peanut Gallery Hospitality, is planning a stunning restaurant design spread across two levels, complete with two bars. 198 Ossington Ave.

Sal’s Pasta & Chops

Diners can expect a celebration of Italian-Canadian cuisine in a comfy spot nestled in the heart of Little Italy, wedged between the Chin Radio Building and the Royal Theatre. The venue will showcase dishes that the owners’ families grew up eating and sharing during milestone celebrations! Sal’s took over the space from the beloved Wolfie’s restaurant, a late-night go-to for College Street’s younger crowd. The spot is expected to open in July. 614 College St.

San Vito Bakery

This old-world Italian bakery with trattoria eats is expected to open this July. In the mornings, sample freshly baked goods like cornetti with a rich Italian coffee. In the evenings, dine on stone-baked pizza and creamy carbonara alongside bold Italian wine! 110 Marine Parade Dr, Unit 8, Etobicoke.