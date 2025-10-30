The 10 best Indian restaurants in Toronto

The GTA has Canada’s largest Indian population, so it’s no wonder Toronto’s Indian dining scene is on fire! From Michelin-recognized tasting menus to homestyle thalis and chaat, here are 10 Indian restaurants serving the boldest flavours and aromatic spices.

Rikki Tikki

If you’re wandering Kensington Market and suddenly craving butter naan and spicy flavours, this is your stop. This cozy, modern Indian spot on Augusta Ave offers the most delicious shareable feasts, with a menu that balances traditional curries and snacks with a few playful riffs. Indulge in everything from dal makhani and paneer tikka masala to stuffed kulcha and marinated lobster butter curry cooked in a rich, tomato-based cream. 209 Augusta Ave.

Indian Street Food Co.

Head to this Michelin-recommended Leaside staple to fulfill your chaat cravings. Munch on tasty dishes like pani puri, deep-fried cauliflower complemented with a sweet chilli glaze, and “chaat on the wheels,” as well as regional curries and snacks, all served in a dining room wrapped in reclaimed wood and colourful murals! The restaurant is a tribute to the old Indian Coffee Shops of Delhi and Mumbai, and is worth a detour. 1701 Bayview Ave, East York.

Bar Goa

This gem in the Financial District celebrates Goa’s coastal pantry with Portuguese-inflected flavours, cocktails and a splashy menu. Indulge in tasty slow-cooked curries, spice-infused biryani plates and vegetable dishes like Lahsuni Palak Paneer. Small plates include everything from the Chai & Cutlet mushroom galouti kebab on saffron roti to Prawn Balchao Toast (finely diced prawns in a spicy Goa pickle, Japanese milk bread served with light Goan lager). 36 Toronto St.

Adrak

This regal room in Yorkville is filled with turmeric-hued booths and carved wood, setting the stage for an elevated meal! Michelin praises the restaurant for its precisely seasoned, carefully cooked dishes inspired by regions all across India. Try the fiery cha paneer tikka alongside crisp garlic naan and tasty kebabs roasted in a clay tandoor. One standout dish is the Andhra Murgh Biryani: aged basmati rice, marinated chicken, a puff pastry cover and nut salan sauce. 138 Avenue Rd.

Cumin Kitchen

This is a neighbourhood fave for polished dishes, artfully-plated food and generous spices! Cumin leans into classics, like tandoori chicken, pakora platters, bhajis, and biryanis, but cares about its aesthetic (imagine a sophisticated room with plush seating). It’s perfect for a date night or a night out with friends. 1820 Danforth Ave.

Pukka

Since 2013, Pukka has been the city’s benchmark for authentic Indian cuisine. The kitchen layers spices and textures, with popular dishes like Pukka Chaat (vegetable strings with pomegranate, mango, crisps, chutneys and yogurt) or the four-piece green herb-marinated chicken tikka, served with tamarind chutney. Head over with a group of friends and share okra fries with apricot chutney and a bread basket filled with plain naan, garlic naan and roti! 778 St Clair Ave W.

Ruchy

This is a relatively newer arrival that blends tradition with contemporary techniques. The menu spans tasting options, a deep wine and cocktail list, and polished takes on regional dishes. Given India’s deep vegetarian traditions, Ruchy boasts an extensive list of plant-based and vegan-friendly dishes and curries. Try the 24-hour dal makhani: a rich and creamy dish that features the restaurant’s signature house-made spices. 1370 St Clair Ave W.

The Cottage Cheese

This sun-splashed corner room is another hidden gem in the Kensington Market! The Cottage Cheese was awarded a 2025 Michelin Bib Gourmand and was recognized for its creative plates and extensive range of familiar Indian classics and flavours, including traditional chaats, claypots and curries. The team occasionally tweaks the menus and makes seasonal changes, but recent highlights have included butter chicken in a house-special butter-tomato sauce, as well as fish Alleppey in coconut and raw-mango curry. 64 Oxford St.

Curryish Tavern

Chef-owner Miheer Shete puts a playful spin on regional spice blends, local ingredients, tasting menus and brunch, all without losing the soul of Indian cuisine. Try the Tavern’s Konkani Lobster Curry for coastal memory and depth, the “finger-licking” lamb shoulder curry with cardamom yogurt, slow-cooked masala and mint, or the coconut vatan-stuffed whole branzino, with turmeric lemon butter sauce, curry leaves and mustard seeds. 783 Queen St W.

Bhojan Ghar

This East-end gem blends Indian comfort cooking with Nepalese staples, like delicious thalis (dal bhat), momos and curries, plus affordable lunch specials. It’s the perfect place if you want homestyle flavours and generous portions! 1870 Danforth Ave.