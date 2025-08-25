Ossington pizza hot spot Superpoint suddenly closes, but hints at a comeback

After nearly 10 years of serving up thin-crust pizzas and house-made pasta on Ossington Avenue, Superpoint officially closed its doors on Sunday (at least temporarily). The restaurant hasn’t released an official statement, but news of the closure quickly spread across social media, as first reported by @dicks.world (Rick Silver).

The Toronto Restaurants Instagram page also reported on the closure. The announcement came without much information, but the Instagram post hints that renovations will soon begin at the site, located at 184 Ossington Avenue, so it’s possible the pizza hot spot is just undergoing renos.

As of publication, Google lists the restaurant as “temporarily closed”, and the official Superpoint account has been responding to Instagram comments with cryptic messages, like “Brb 🍕😉” and “We will be right back 😉”, leaving some to wonder whether a reopening or relocation is in the works. When Insta users asked for clarification, or if the closure was temporary, there was no response. Their Instagram bio also reads “Be right back,” and the caption on the pizza joint’s one and only Instagram post also alludes to a return. Streets of Toronto has reached out for comment and will update if more information becomes available.

Throughout the years, Superpoint became the go-to spot for west end diners, serving classics like cheese and pepperoni pizza alongside more creative specialties, like the oyster and cremini mushroom pie or the salami and spicy honey combo. So the (temporary?) closure announcement has prompted heartfelt reactions across social media.

“No notice is crazy but man superpoint was an OG spot before so many of these places popped up in the last 5 years,” one Instagram user wrote, with another adding, “Superpoint was huge to Toronto pizza.. the sopressata honey was the first and best sopressata honey… They walked so places like badialis could run”.

Sentiments were similar on Reddit on Sunday.

“Aww that’s unfortunate news,” one Reddit user stated, while another said, “They’re definitely closing……happened to have a reso today and was told it’s their last night of business :((( left in total shock.”