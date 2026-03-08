Stop paying $25 for brunch: 5 new Toronto spots where you can actually afford a Sunday meal

When a basic eggs Benedict regularly tops $25 before tip, the ‘Sunday scaries’ start to hit our bank accounts. But as the cost of living rises, a new group of “value-first” spots in Toronto is pushing back. From the Annex to Queen West, here are five new (and new-ish) spots for an affordable brunch Toronto

1. Makann

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makann (@makann.toronto)

This brand-new Palestinian spot just soft-launched on Bathurst, and it’s already the Annex’s best-kept secret. Specializing in traditional breakfast handhelds, the menu features a tight selection of perfectly spiced egg and halloumi sandwiches nestled in fresh bread. Other options include the Foole — a hearty, protein-packed sandwich of mashed fava beans with lemon, garlic and olive oil — or their signature labneh and smoked salmon. With classics like egg and cheese or Za’atar and egg, this take-out-only spot is built for a quick, affordable Sunday morning.

2. Brasserie Côte

The sister to Côte de Bœuf has officially added a petit déjeuner menu. You can now get their legendary French training in the form of breakfast dishes that go beyond the basic. Think soft-scrambled eggs with truffle or Parisian-style ham and cheese croissants in a space that’s much easier to breathe in than their tiny Ossington counterpart.

3. Old School

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old School ▪️▫️ Genuine Classics ▫️▪️ (@oldschoolyyz)

If you want a true time machine for your wallet, Old School on Dundas West is currently running a throwback brunch promotion that feels like 1995. Every weekday until March 13, this spot is serving up classic comfort food for just $4.95 (dine-in only). The deal rotates daily: Mondays feature a BLT with fries, while Wednesdays are all about their famous Blueberry Hill pancakes.

4. Café De Ville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café De Ville (@cafedevilleto)

If you’re looking to trade Toronto’s frantic brunch lines for a “slower-paced” Parisian escape, Café de Ville is the Little Italy newcomer you need to bookmark. Operating as a weekend-only pop-up inside J’s Steak Frites, this concept strips away the over-the-top fluff in favour of a focused, elegantly executed French traditional breakfast. Highlights include their decadent 70 per cent French-style hot chocolate, topped with chantilly cream, which pairs perfectly with their house-made madeleines, buttery pain au chocolat, or a crusty Parisian baguette.

5. La Cubana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Cubana (@lacubana_to)

As of November, La Cubana officially joined the 7-day-a-week breakfast club. They’ve brought a much-needed Caribbean flair to the morning strip with a menu that doesn’t play small. The short rib hash features their signature beef over rice and beans, while the huevos sofrito offers a vegetarian flavour bomb served piping hot in a skillet with plenty of toast for dipping.