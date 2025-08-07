Six chef collabs everyone in Toronto is trying to book this summer

This summer is shaping up to be a fiery one for chef collaborations in and around Toronto! Whether you’re craving Korean-inspired smash burgers or elegant multi-course dinners hosted by celebrity chefs, there’s a collab for everyone. Here are some of the top culinary team-ups to watch for in the coming weeks.

Burger Drops x Takja BBQ House (Launches Aug 9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Drops 🍔 (@burgerdrops)

One of the best smash burger joints in the city is teaming up with the talented chefs from Takja BBQ for an exclusive collaboration! Beginning Aug 9, expect a one-of-a-kind burger menu crafted by chefs Jeff Kang and Edward Bang, packed with Korean BBQ flavours. Munch on the Takja Burger and savour diverse flavours from the Korean BBQ table, like Ssamjang mayo, galbi onions, white kimchi relish, ramyeon seasoning and more. The full menu drops Aug 9, and the collab will last for a few days.

Anml x Andre Rush (Aug 12)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sacha Elwakeel (@sacha.elwakeel)

Animl Steakhouse has launched a new Chef Collab series featuring the renowned (and super muscular) celebrity chef Andre Rush! Rush was the White House Chef for four terms and has also cooked for the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, The Rock, Denzel Washington and more (so you know the food will be really good). On Aug 12, Rush will work alongside Animl’s Chef Micheal to prepare an amazing four-course meal. Cost: $225 + tax and tips.

Porzia’s x Sunnys Chinese (Aug 17)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porzias_Lasagne (@porzias_lasagne)

On Aug 17, Porzia’s is turning two, and celebrating with a one-night-only anniversary dinner crossover with Braden Chong of Sunnys Chinese! Diners can expect a four-course, family-style menu that blends Porzia’s Italian roots with Sunnys Chinese flavour, priced at $125 per person. Savour creative dishes like mapo tofu lasagne, black pepper lamb rigatoni and chestnut HK French toast with zabaglione. Click here for the full menu options and to reserve a spot.

Fat Rabbit x Takja BBQ House (Aug 21)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fat Rabbit (@fatrabbit)

Head to the Fat Rabbit in St. Catharines on Aug 21 and dine on delicious Korean BBQ and tasty side dishes from Toronto-based Takja BBQ House! It’s part of a special one-night-only collaboration, so expect a preset family-style menu with all things BBQ. Cost: $100/person. Reservations are now open, and space is limited. St. Catharines is about a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto.

Restaurant Lucie x Hexagon (Aug 21)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant Lucie (@restaurantlucie)

On Aug 21, enjoy an evening of Canadian culinary creativity mixed with French elegance! Michelin-recommended Restaurant Lucie and Michelin-starred Hexagon are teaming up to deliver an exclusive, one-night-only multi-course dinner. The menu will alternate between chef Arnaud Bloquel (Restaurant Lucie) and chef Rafael Covarrubias (Hexagon), with each course offering a personal interpretation of refined French cuisine. This is a prepaid event, with no menu substitutions. Click here for more info and to reserve a spot.

Sunnys Chinese x Danny Bowien (Sept 3)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunnys Chinese (@sunnyschinese)

On Sept 3, head to Sunnys for an exclusive collaboration dinner with Danny Bowien from Mission Chinese Food NY and Buddakan Restaurant NYC — two iconic spots known for their bold, creative takes on East-meets-West flavours! Bowien himself is a Korean-born, raised-in-Oklahoma chef who taught himself Sichuan cooking, and he favours bold ideas over strict traditional cooking. With this collab, you’ll dine on delicious dishes like Bowien’s iconic thrice-cooked bacon with rice cakes, kung pao pastrami, cold noodles and more! The menu is $160 per person and includes dinner paired with two drinks by Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers (additional pairings available). Reservations are now open on OpenTable.