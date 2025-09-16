Shanghai’s cult grilled-cheese just landed in Toronto

Toronto has a new shrine dedicated to grilled cheese, and it comes with a backstory that stretches back to China! Co. Cheese Melt Bar opened in Dufferin Grove over the summer in the former Laylow Brewery space (1144 College St W), touting itself as “Toronto’s Very First Melt Bar”.

Co. Cheese’s origin story began in Shanghai in 2014, where Toronto expat Greg Jurksztowicz became known as “the grilled-cheese guy” and built a following with a bar known for its creative melts and drinks. The original Yuyuan Dong Lu location led to glowing write-ups and later spawned a second shop near Nanchang Lu (the first site closed in 2020, and the second spot has since closed as well). Toronto’s new space carries the same logo, and its Instagram bio nods to its Shanghai roots!

The College St. space has cozy lighting to match the late-night grilled-cheese mood, with custom, handmade booths. Along with gourmet grilled-cheese melts, it offers a small bar program (think margheritas, beers and melts), vinyl-spun records, and “bring your records for a spin” nights under one roof, so it’s a perfect setting for date night or an after-work hangout.

Toronto does have a couple of spots that are obsessed with grilled cheese (e.g., Meltwich), but Co. Cheese is staking its claim in the “melt bar” lane. The signature sandwich here is “The Hunanese,” a certified flavour bomb inspired by the iconic Hunan dish “Nong Jia Xiao Chao Rou,” featuring a blend of charred green chillies, smoked pork belly, fermented black beans, garlic and pickled pepper brine! It’s all held together with molten mozzarella and a touch of Parmesan.

“[T]his melt hits hard with spice, umami, and just a kiss of sweetness,” Co. Cheese Toronto said in a recent Instagram post. “One bite and you’ll know why it took off in China — and why we recommend it every time.”

Other hot menu items include cheesy melts on rye sourdough, like ham and cheese ($11) and farmhouse stir-fry ($10), as well as cheesy buns on Italian rolls! The Philly Cheesesteak ($21) is the number one most liked on Uber Eats, followed by the Thai Red Curry Meatball sandwich ($17). For something simple, try the OG grilled cheese on Wonder Bread with processed cheese singles, butter and a ketchup dip ($5).

To complete your ultimate comfort meal, Co. Cheese offers delicious soups, like cream of roasted red pepper & tomato soup ($6) and a fermented rye flour soup with sausage and crispy bacon ($8).

Co. Cheese is located at 1144 College St. W and is open Wed-Fri from 6-10 pm, Sat 11 am-10 pm, and Sun 11 am-6 pm.