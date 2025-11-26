Popular King West Thai restaurant shuts down only months after opening

A popular Thai restaurant on King St West has shut its doors less than a year after opening, but the team behind it is already promising a comeback in a new form.

Same Same, the “Thai but different” spot at 303 King St W from Michelin-recognized chef Warakorn “Tempo” Suriyawong, quietly closed over the weekend, according to an Instagram post.

“It’s been a short yet memorable journey here at Same Same Thai, and with heartfelt gratitude we share that our doors have closed as of this past weekend due to trademark and branding matters,” the post reads, thanking guests for their support throughout the year.

The restaurant opened in May 2025 in the former District Eatery space, positioning itself as a more upscale Thai restaurant in the heart of the Theatre District.

Chef Tempo previously led Vancouver Thai restaurant Song (by Kin Kao) to a Michelin Bib Gourmand nod before relocating to Toronto to guide the King West kitchen. At the eatery, Tempo built a menu that focused on regional Thai flavours and local Canadian ingredients, with dishes divided into “Same” and “Same but Different” sections, as well as signature cocktails inspired by characters from The White Lotus!

Thankfully, their story doesn’t end here. In the same Insta post, the owners revealed that the space will soon reopen.

“While this moment is bittersweet, it also marks the beginning of something extraordinary. The team behind Same Same is thrilled to unveil the new and better flagship @Thairoomgrand Downtown, opening for soft launch on November 26th.”

This flagship will feature exclusive signature Thai dishes with a modern, refined flair, offerings that you won’t find at any other Thairoomgrand location.

“We look forward to welcoming you back and sharing this next chapter with you in the days ahead,” the owners stated in the Instagram post.

Thairoomgrand already operates multiple locations across the GTA and is known for a more classic lineup of Thai staples, think curries, stir-fries, noodles and rice dishes, all served in a casual, contemporary setting.

News of the closure has already sparked a reaction from regulars, many of whom are hopeful about the future.

‘Sad to see you go. And I know the thairoom grand will be just as delicious’ one user commented, while another added, ‘Look forward to trying the new Thairoom Grand.’