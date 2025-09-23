Popular Italian restaurant is opening a new location in Toronto inspired by ’70s-era Milan

Following the success of locations on King Street and Eglinton West, Oretta is expanding its Toronto footprint yet again, opening a third location in the downtown core this fall.

Oretta’s third outpost will be housed inside the TD Terrace Tower at 160 Front St. W. and, as is the restaurant’s custom, will feel like taking a step into Italy, offering the complete experience in the heart of the city. “The vibe is inspired by 1970s Italy — urban, vibrant and full of energy,” says Salvatore Mele, Principal of Oretta Hospitality. “Think Milano or Rome, with most of our staff being Italian, so you’ll hear the language and spirit throughout your experience.”

Mele hopes to open the restaurant to the public in the first week of October, and to share the unique experiences he’s built into the space with the downtown community. “You can expect a fashion forward interior, authentic food made with care, and genuine Italian hospitality,” he says. “Our new location introduces something truly special: paccheri alla vittorio, a classic recipe cherished for generations, prepared tableside with fresh ingredients imported directly from Italy.” It will join Oretta’s list of modern Italian fare like pastas, pizzas, and more.

Oretta’s cocktail classics will also be available, including the “citrus-forward Catanzaro, inspired by the sun-drenched groves of Calabria, and the Baba Sour, a playful nod to Naples’ iconic Babà al Rum,” Mele says. “Guests will also discover our most decadent pour: the Tiramisu Martini, a velvety blend of espresso, mascarpone and cocoa. It’s dessert and cocktail in one.”

The new location is also introducing a brand new program called “Cocktails della Casa,” a beverage program that’s unique to Oretta Downtown. It will boast a selection of Italian-themed cocktails named after iconic attractions in the country like the Il Colosseo, the Anguriata and the Martini D’Abruzzo, and select beverages can also be made spirit-free for those who want to sip on Italian inspiration without consuming alcohol.

“Oretta Downtown isn’t just a restaurant,” Mele says. “It’s an experience.”