Ontario just embarrassed the rest of Canada on the new North America best restaurants list

Opinionated About Dining just released its 2026 list of North America’s top restaurants, and Ontario had a huge showing! Five Ontario restaurants landed in the top 100, including three from Toronto.

At No. 21, Restaurant Pearl Morissette in Jordan Station is the top-ranked Canadian restaurant on the list. This 42-acre culinary oasis, which also topped Canada’s Best Restaurants list of 2025, is just over an hour’s drive southwest of Toronto in the picturesque Niagara region. Chefs Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson specialize in overwintering and cellaring techniques, making the most of locally and nationally sourced ingredients on their ever-changing prix fixe menu, featuring dishes like grilled West Coast geoduck drizzled with pickled spruce tips and celeriac tart with sturgeon caviar (so, yeah, very road-trip worthy).

Coming in at No. 24, Alo Restaurant is the second-highest-ranked Canadian restaurant (and the highest-ranked Toronto spot) on the list. Patrick Kriss’s third-floor Spadina Ave menu is rooted in French-Asian cuisine, with a choice between six- and 10-course menus! Dine on dishes like Koshihikari risotto with dashi, lobster and shiitake mushrooms or Hokkaido scallop with smoked beurre blanc.

At No. 50, Langdon Hall in Cambridge is known for its more refined country-house setting and chef Jason Bangerter’s classic French approach, with an à la carte menu featuring dishes like ricotta gnudi with brown butter and winter truffle, followed by honey cake with bee pollen ice cream for dessert.

Toronto’s Sushi Masaki Saito comes in at No. 72, further cementing the city’s rep as a serious omakase destination. Chef Masaki Saito prepares seasonal specialties with ingredients sourced directly from Japan at the restaurant’s 200-year-old hinoki counter. Indulge in dishes like Botan shrimp with uni sauce and hanaho and nigiri made with rice from Niigata prefecture and a special blend of aged vinegars.

Rounding out Ontario’s top-100 showing is Toronto’s Edulis at No. 89. The Niagara Street restaurant from Michael Caballo and Tobey Nemeth has an ever-changing, made-from-scratch menu that celebrates seasonality, but doesn’t veer from its cornerstones (think seafood, veggies and wild mushrooms).

Beyond the top 100, Ontario kept showing up throughout the 610-restaurant list! In total, 29 Ontario spots (including 24 from Toronto) made the ranking, putting the province ahead of Quebec (12 spots), British Columbia (11 spots) and Alberta (two spots).

The other Toronto names on the list include Hashimoto (No. 134), Actinolite (No. 168), Canoe (No. 169), Aburi Hana (No. 217), Yasu (No. 306), Scaramouche (No. 333), Opus Restaurant (No. 361), Buca (No. 431), Ten Restaurant (No. 458), Sushi Kaji (No. 470), Don Alfonso 1890 (No. 487), Shoushin (No. 510), Café Boulud (No. 534), JaBistro (No. 569), Enigma Yorkville (No. 580), Richmond Station (No. 584) and LUCIE (No. 608).

The new Toronto restaurants on this year’s list are Prime Seafood Palace (No. 351), Sushi YUGEN (No. 426), Mott 32 (No. 453) and DaNico (No. 603)

Elsewhere in Ontario, The Pine in Creemore (No. 451, new on this year’s list), Eigensinn Farm in Singhampton (No. 457) and Atelier in Ottawa (No. 501) are also worth a trip!

If you’re unfamiliar, Opinionated About Dining isn’t a traditional critic-only restaurant guide: the restaurant ranking system is powered by member review data, so it factors diners’ experiences into the ratings. You can check out the full list here.