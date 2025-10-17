This Michelin-recommended Yorkville spot shut down last year — now it’s back on Queen West

When Michelin-recommended restaurant 156 Cumberland shut down, there were a ton of questions – and now we finally have some answers.

The restaurant has rebranded to become OneFiveSix, and it’s found a new home on Queen Street. It’s got a lot of the same concepts and values, but it’s also got a ton of new ideas and dishes to match the area’s energy.

“We worked with The Make Nice Project, and everything you see in the restaurant is custom-made, including our chairs and tables,” says Sharon Chan, one of OneFiveSix’s operators. “We’ve also put in a great deal of effort to improve our food, drinks, and service details – overall improving the guest experience. Our core values remain the same – delivering great service to all our guests.”

OneFiveSix is the first Korean restaurant in an area that has no shortage of culinary destinations, and popular dishes include the Beef Tartare Tarts, the chicken wings that are deboned and stuff with seven grain rice, Sujebi (Korean-style hand-pulled noodles reimagined into a pasta dish), and a Korean-Style Meat Ssam platter, which features options like 48-hour slow-cooked beef short ribs and galbi-marinated skirt steak.

“We offer contemporary Korean cuisine, stepping away from the traditional boundaries of Korean food and something we haven’t really seen before in Toronto,” Chan says. “We combine Korean flavours and ingredients with Western culinary techniques, creating a new and unique interpretation of Korean style and taste.”

As for the cocktail menu, Chan says it’s designed to complement the food rather than compete with it for the spotlight, and it includes a selection of both signature and classic cocktails.

“Each drink is thoughtfully crafted with balance in mind, drawing inspiration from Korean ingredients and flavors,” Chan says. “So the cocktails enhance the dining experience without overpowering the dishes.”

As for the reopening, Chan says it’s been a trying experience with no shortage of obstacles.

“Reopening in our new space has been a long and challenging process – definitely longer than we expected. We faced more delays and obstacles than we could have imagined, and there were moments when it really tested our patience and perseverance. But now that we’re finally open, it feels incredibly rewarding,” she says. “It’s been a true labor of love, and we’re beyond happy to finally be back.”

OneFiveSix is located at 1100 Queen Street West.