One of Toronto’s favourite Mediterranean spots just closed — but something hotter is moving in

One of Toronto’s favourite Mediterranean restaurants just closed — but a brand-new hotspot is already taking its place

After six years serving modern Mediterranean cuisine to Midtown Toronto, Byblos Uptown is closing its doors. The restaurant announced on Instagram that its final service will be October 20, 2025, thanking its team and neighbourhood regulars for their support since opening in 2019.

“Uptown, it’s been a beautiful chapter – thank you for being part of our story,” read the post. “Stay tuned for what’s next at 2537 Yonge St.”

When Byblos Uptown first opened, it marked the brand’s move beyond the Entertainment District, where its downtown sibling had already become a staple. Designed by Studio Munge, the space brought a warm, residential feel to the luxe Byblos aesthetic — think soft lighting, textured finishes and elegant Mediterranean details that fit seamlessly into the Yonge and Eglinton dining scene.

The menu mirrored the downtown favourite, offering Levantine-inspired dishes such as lamb ribs with carob molasses, Turkish manti dumplings and jeweled rice. At the time, it was seen as a sign that destination dining had officially moved north, giving Midtown its own share of the city’s culinary spotlight.

Now, as Byblos Uptown prepares to close, the team is hinting at something new for the same address. The post suggests that this isn’t goodbye, but rather a pause before the next chapter.

Diners can still experience the brand’s signature hospitality and Eastern Mediterranean flavours at Byblos Downtown on Duncan Street, which remains open and thriving.