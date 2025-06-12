One of Toronto’s favourite Italian restaurants just closed its doors

A bankruptcy notice dated June 11 has appeared in the window of Ascari Enoteca, the popular Leslieville Italian restaurant known for its handmade pasta, impressive wine list and intimate 38-seat dining room.

Located at 1111 Queen Street East, the restaurant has been a staple in the east end for nearly a decade, earning praise from diners and chefs alike — including Michelin-recognized chef Lawrence La Pianta of Cherry Street Bar-B-Que, who once described Ascari as “super good… the carbonara and the Barese sausage are delicious every time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ascari Enoteca (@ascarienoteca)

So far, no official statement has been made by the ownership team — Erik Joyal and John Sinopoli — but the notice raises questions about the future of the neighbourhood staple. Reservations were still open online as of today, and Instagram posts from recent weeks show diners tagging the restaurant, suggesting it remained operational until quite recently. We’ve reached out to the restaurant for comment.

Named after Italian Formula One driver Alberto Ascari, the restaurant has long blended its love of food, wine and racing into a fine dining concept. Known for its seasonal menus and standout dishes like mezzo paccheri di sepia nero (a squid ink pasta with calamari and clams), Ascari Enoteca built a loyal following by doing the classics — and doing them extremely well.

A second, larger location opened on King West in 2019, but closed in 2023 amid recovery challenges following pandemic shutdowns. If the Leslieville location is indeed closing, it would mark the end of the Ascari era in Toronto.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.