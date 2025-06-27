Finally, the Ossington restaurant that’s been a year in the making is almost here

With the arrival of GRETA Bar on King Street, and Lulu Bar and Bridgette Bar at The Well last year, it’s clear that popular Calgary restaurants are eager to make Toronto their home — and they’re finding success when they do.

Next to make the move across province is Central Restaurant, an intimate happy hour hangout spot set to open on the Ossington strip next week. From the team behind CRAFT Beer Market, Central opened in Calgary in 2022 to provide a “non-pretentious” dining space. The Ossington location is one of three expansions planned for 2025 with another planned to open in Calgary and one in Vancouver.

“It’s an intimate, cool setting with elevated food and a focus on the social aspect,” says Central Restaurants founder PJ L’Heureux.

Located at 114 Ossington Avenue, Toronto’s location is a sprawling 3,000 square feet with low-ceilings creating an intimate and cozy space to gather. In Central style, a 360-degree bar will welcome guests, surrounded by iconic artwork and lush greenery. Plans for the corner spot exterior includes a spacious four-season street patio with seating around a fire pit.

“There’s a lot of walking traffic in Ossington, so it’s something to really drive people to the area,” says L’Heureux.

The Ossington restaurant’s menu is inspired by the globally influenced dishes and designed to satisfy every palate. From stone-fired Mexican street chicken to chicken noodle bowls, sushi, pizzas, tacos and pastas, there’s something for everyone. Toronto’s brunch enthusiasts will also want to add this spot to their rotation for Central’s delicious sourdough French toast, breakfast enchiladas and chorizo power bowls.

“We’re always continually launching new items,” says L’Heureux. “We’re very proud of what we serve.”

L’Heureux notes Toronto can expect to see Central’s cocktail-forward drink menu with “crushable cocktails” including the fan-favourite signature, the Spicy Tequila Pineapple mule, crafted with pineapple jalapeno-infused premium tequila, ginger beer, lime and mint.

Making it unique from the others, the Ossington location will spotlight only local craft beers, including those from its neighbour Bellwoods Brewery, located just across Argyle Street.

Since Central is known for happy hour deals with drinks as low as $4 and daily features, Torontonians will surely be excited to welcome the restaurant with open arms, as much as the Central team is happy to be coming to Toronto.

“I spend a lot of time in Toronto and love the Ossington strip,” says L’Heureux. “I just think it’s a perfect space for what we want to do and a great neighbourhood to do it in.”

If the success of Calgary’s other restaurants who found a home in the city says anything, then Central will have no trouble finding fans in Toronto.

Central officially opens on July 3.