Mysterious OVO posters spark Drake x McDonald’s rumours

Fans are convinced that Drake has teamed up with McDonald’s for a major campaign. Over the past few days, posters featuring the McDonald’s branding alongside Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) owl have been spotted around Toronto, stamped with the line “Where Night Owls Land” and a launch-style date: “Coming 2.17.”

As of publication, there has been no official announcement about a collab, but influencers are speculating we could see some sort of OVO-McD items or branded meals, similar to the uber-successful Travis Scott x McDonald’s month-long collaboration from 2020, which featured “The Cactus Jack” meal. That venture also included sold-out streetwear merch drops, featuring everything from T-shirts and hoodies to customized lunch trays with reimagined Golden Arches, and was reported to have generated over $20 million for the rapper.

This is just the latest in a long line of campaign collabs for Drake’s brand. Other notable ventures included a campaign collab with Red Bull Racing last June, and another with the NHL in 2024, where Maple Leafs star William Nylander posed in a variety of OVO outfits, including a Toronto hoodie, a graphic Leafs goalie tee with a trucker’s cap and a Starter pullover jacket.

For now, the campaign seems to be doing exactly what it’s meant to do: getting people to speculate about what comes next!

“There’s gonna be new cups all black with a gold ovo logo on it and new purple sprite. called Nite Sprite,” one ‘insider’ wrote in a recent Reddit thread. Another user who “rarely eat[s] McDonald’s” noted that they might pop out on Feb 17 to try the rumoured OVO meal, or whatever McDonald’s and OVO are cooking up.

And because the internet loves rumours, Reddit users are also circulating an unverified photo of what looks like an OVO x McDonald’s hoodie, with the poster claiming it’s allegedly intended for staff (something McDonald’s and OVO haven’t confirmed as yet!)