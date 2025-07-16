Move over Erewhon — Toronto’s wellness giant just opened in New York

One of Toronto’s healthiest restaurants just opened a branch in New York City. Impact Kitchen is a Toronto-born all-day restaurant and café known for its nutrition-rich menu, and now New Yorkers can enjoy the brand’s wholesome blend of wellness and indulgence in Manhattan at Impact Nomad!

The space opened Monday, July 14 at 25th & Broadway and is already generating a ton of buzz.

“This might be the HEALTHIEST restaurant in New York City ‼️” one influencer wrote after sampling some of the menu items, which consist of delicious foods that are 100% free from gluten, seed oils and refined sugar.

“This is going to be a new go-to spot for breakfast, lunch, AND dinner because their menu is so big.”

The OG location was founded in Corktown (573 King St E) in 2015 by former personal trainer and nutrition expert Josh Broun and Frank Toskan, co-founder of M·A·C Cosmetics. Today, the brand boasts seven locations across Toronto, with plans to launch a new location soon in Williamsburg, Brooklyn!

The founders set out to create a clean, accessible dining experience that puts nutrition first, without sacrificing flavour — and the NoMad location is staying true to the brand’s roots. The menu is filled with nutrient-dense meals made from fresh, organic and locally sourced ingredients.

Menu highlights include protein-packed breakfast bagels on gluten-free sourdough and grain-free paleo waffles topped with berries, maple syrup and cashew cream. For an all-day option, try the Zesty Mexican Power Bowl, loaded with kale, black bean mole, roasted sweet potatoes and avocado. For dinner, opt for a hearty protein-forward plate, like the Thai Chicken Curry or Teriyaki Braised Beef Bowl, both made with house-crafted sauces that skip processed oils in favour of avocado and olive oils.

And yes, there’s dessert too, surprisingly wholesome, so you won’t have to feel guilty! Try the chocolate sea salt cookies or the paleo carrot cake (both are made with almond flour and pasture-raised eggs). All baked goods are made in-house, are gluten-free and free of refined sugar.

If you’re planning a visit to New York, stop by Impact Kitchen NoMad at 1123 Broadway, New York, NY (open Monday to Saturday, 7 am – 10 pm; Sunday, 7 am – 9 pm). Weekend brunch is is served until 3 pm. If you’re staycationing in the city, make sure to check out the brand’s Toronto locations.