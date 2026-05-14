Meet the Scaramouche alum trading fine dining for Guinness stew and Detroit-style pies

Midtown residents who spent years passing the corner of Eglinton and Redpath can finally stop wondering. After a long stretch of “coming soon” signs and endless local Reddit threads, the Harp Tavern officially opened its doors in April. The team is headed by the Quinn family and Shaun Ruddy — the man behind Toronto’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade — creating a hospitality hub that feels like the neighbourhood spot for which people have long

been waiting.

The vibe is “Manhattan meets Dublin,” polished for a date but relaxed for a post-work pint. The room is defined by antique whisky mirrors, wood-panelled walls and a massive bar built by Irish-Canadian carpenters using wood from a local black walnut tree. Dark and solid, it feels like it’s always been there, perfectly matched to a new state-of-the- art draft system pouring creamy pints of Guinness and Harp Lager alongside a full selection of whisky and cocktails.

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In the kitchen, seasoned chef Paul Pisa (Scaramouche, Irish Embassy) skips greasy fare for a thoughtful, dual-concept menu. One kitchen handles upscale tavern staples like smoked salmon on soda bread, cottage pie and slow-simmered Beef & Guinness stew. The second kitchen houses Angels Pizza, which launches in the coming weeks. Beyond thick Detroit-style pies, Angels will serve oven-baked wings, Italian sandwiches and pasta, all available to order right in the tavern.

The reception from the community has been humbling, and the experience is set to expand with a weekend live music program in May.

The Harp Tavern is located at 180 Eglinton Ave.E. Everyone loves a good Irish pub, and midtown has a new one to call home.