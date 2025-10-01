Meet the new Toronto restaurant where Indian flavours and London glam collide

Punch is the city’s latest restaurant opening, bringing glossy London vibes and Indian flavours to Le Germain Hôtel Toronto Mercer.

The name nods to the Hindi word pañch (meaning five, pronounced “punch”) and to punch, the world’s first cocktail – a mix of spirit, sugar, lemon, water and spiced tea that traveled from India to England. It’s fitting, because this place is all about the collision of cultures — modern London energy with Indian roots and a whole lot of pizzazz.

Executive chef Mandar Kulkarni, veteran of Le Select Bistro, Don Alfonso 1890, Buca and Bisha, is running the kitchen, so yes, he knows his way around fine dining. Kulkarni’s menu is all about family recipes reimagined with a London twist. Standout dishes include Mumbai chat-slaw dressed with tamarind yogurt, a butter chicken pot pie wrapped in golden pastry and a beef Wellington drizzled with Rogan Josh jus.

“I feel privileged to share a menu that reflects my own story and cultural roots,” says Kulkarni. “At Punch, my goal is to immerse guests in the flavours and spices that echo Indian tradition, while encompassing my training in global dining flavour.”

The cocktails are equally as impressive. The Pimm’s Remix spikes the British classic with vodka, jasmine tea, coconut and passionfruit, then throws in a fiery piri-piri finish. The Crown Jewel mixes gin with Darjeeling tea and pineapple-anise bitters. It’s Indo-British mashup energy at the bar too, set to a soundtrack of Indo-house beats.

Design-wise, the 91-seat space is dripping in detail: verde marble floors, wood paneling, chandeliers that look part-Baccarat, part-Regency estate and a private dining room that will make you think you’re in a secret garden thanks to its walls painted in hand-painted foliage and birdsong motifs.There’s even a martini-focused Library Lounge off the lobby if you’re just popping in for a drink.

Punch opens for dinner on October 2 with brunch coming later this year.