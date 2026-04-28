Matty Matheson’s Rizzo’s House of Parm is officially coming to Toronto this May

If you’ve been trying to make the pilgrimage to Crystal Beach to experience Rizzo’s House of Parm but your gas tank or your schedule says otherwise, Matty Matheson just dropped the best news of the spring. The celebrity chef and The Bear star, is officially bringing his love story to the Italian family to Toronto. For a limited time this May, the saucy, cheese-covered goodness of Rizzo’s is setting up shop right here in the city.

This isn’t a permanent move just yet, so you’ll need to move fast. Rizzo’s is operating as a long-term pop-up from May 7 to May 31. Delivery runs Thursday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m. until they sell out, exclusively via Uber Eats. For those who like to plan ahead, pickup pre-orders are live right now via the link in their Instagram bio. If we know anything about Matty’s pop-ups, these slots will vanish faster than a plate of mozzarella sticks.

Named after his eldest daughter and inspired by his wife Patricia’s heritage, the experience is designed as a complete “House of Parm” dinner for two for $140, serving up the full red-goodness Rizzo’s is known for. You’ll get to choose two parms — selecting from the classic chicken or the tender eggplant — paired with your choice of either the creamy penne alla vodka or the purist’s spaghetti pomodoro. But it doesn’t stop at the mains. Every order comes fully loaded with Rizzo’s signature meatballs, a delicious Caesar salad and a finish of their fan-favorite tiramisu.

Because this is a high-volume pop-up, the kitchen is keeping things strictly traditional meaning they can’t accommodate dietary requirements, so expect plenty of dairy, gluten and allium.