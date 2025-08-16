Longtime neighbourhood brunch favourite By The Way set to close after four decades

Long has By The Way Cafe reigned as one of the cornerstones of the Annex neighbourhood in Toronto. Especially on weekends when it was overrun by locals out for brunch. Neighbours would wave, friends would stop to say hello. But at the end of this month, its 40-year run will come to an end.

The restaurant’s owners, Amir and Ruth Benedikt, shared the news on social media that Aug. 31, 2025, will be the final day at the Bloor Street location.

“After over 40 years in business and serving and meeting so many wonderful people, we and our family felt that it was time to start a new chapter,” the Benedikts wrote, in part. “It has been the people who have blessed us the most. Our family has been so fortunate to have met and worked with so many amazing staff members, have had the great fortune to have served so many loyal customers, and are immensely grateful for a supportive community.“

They also thanked the community for their support over the years and asked for patience during the restaurant’s final weeks.

Hopefully, a new owner will establish a similar vibe and neighbourhood-focussed mandate and provide the community with a sense of continuity that is so hard to find these days.