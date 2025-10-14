Leslieville’s go-to for Turkish brunch is on hold after a fire

Leslieville favourite Pasaj is temporarily closed after a fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen early in the morning on October 13.

Owners Dee and John Ulgen, the husband-and-wife team behind Simit & Chai, shared the news on Instagram, saying the 1 a.m. fire “destroyed our kitchen” and forced them to shut down until further notice. “Our restaurant is our heart and soul, and this loss is deeply painful,” they wrote, thanking the community for its support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pasaj (@pasajtoronto)

The Ulgens opened Pasaj in November 2020 after spending three years searching for the right space to bring a piece of Istanbul to Toronto. The restaurant, located at 1100 Queen Street East, was designed to feel like a Turkish passageway, complete with cobblestone floors, a manhole cover and the bustling energy of Istanbul cafés.

Pasaj quickly became known for its Istanbul-style brunch, serving dishes like the massive Break-Feast platter loaded with cheese, bread, cured pastirma, jams, dips and eggs, alongside staples such as shakshouka, dark rye French toast and a Turkish latte made on the espresso machine instead of the stove.

For the Ulgens, who both grew up in Istanbul, Pasaj was a continuation of the work they started with Simit & Chai — showcasing Turkish culinary traditions with care and authenticity.

“We feel there isn’t enough representation,” John said when the café first opened. “It gets overshadowed by cuisine from similar areas like Italy and Greece.”

While there’s no timeline yet for reopening, the couple says updates will be posted on their website and social media. Until then, fans of Pasaj’s Turkish comfort food can visit Simit & Chai, which remains open as always.