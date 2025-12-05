LeBron James came to Toronto and can’t stop talking about this “incredible” restaurant

LeBron James may have come to Toronto for basketball, but he once again found time for one of his favourite off-court rituals: dinner at Silent H.

Fresh off the Lakers’ Thursday night win over the Raptors — the same game that ended his 1,297-game streak of scoring at least 10 points — James slipped into the Mexican fine-dining spot, where he’s been a repeat guest over the years.

The restaurant posted a photo of James along with chef Gerardo Saucedo, captioned with James’ own review: “Food is incredible, what’s your name chef.” A very loud stamp of approval from the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, now in his 23rd season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Marzouk (@patrickmarzouk)

Silent H has quietly become a magnet for big names. The guest list also includes Steph Curry, Blue Jays star Bo Bichette, his teammate Jeff Hoffmann and even Travis Kelce, who visited during his Taylor-Swift-era emergence as one of the most photographed men on Earth.

For Chef Saucedo — who builds high-impact dishes inspired by family recipes and the flavours of Mexico — the LeBron moment was a full-circle one. The restaurant often highlights its roots, from Saucedo’s late grandmother’s recipes to the modern techniques that have made Silent H one of Toronto’s most popular spots.

James may not have had a huge scoring night, but he made up for it afterward with plenty of praise for Toronto in his postgame comments.

“These fans are unbelievable… This city is unbelievable. Always welcome me with open arms.”

If you want to see for yourself what all the fuss is about — whether you’re hoping to spot a celeb or just hungry for some mouthwatering tamales and tacos — you can check out Silent H at 461 King Street West.