The legendary Toronto dim sum spot that once made The New York Times take notice is back

There’s no shortage of buzz around Lai Wah Heen’s reopening, and with good reason: The iconic restaurant on the second floor of the Doubletree Restaurant has long been a Toronto institution, and renovations kept the doors closed for years.

Now under new management, Lai Wah Heen is reopened, and its dim sum game is stronger than ever. The three-decade history of the restaurant remains preserved, but modern updates take its legacy to the next level. Vincent Lin and his ownership group saw an opportunity when the doors shuttered and the original owners didn’t renew the lease in February 2023, and, knowing that Toronto has the largest Chinese population outside of Asia, decided to jump at the chance. After two years of renovations with materials sourced from around the world, he’s excited to unveil the updated Lai Wah Heen to the city.

“Guests can expect a fully reimagined space blending understated luxury with modern elegance — think opulent yet restrained interiors inspired by the sophistication of Shanghai and Hong Kong,” Lin says. “The design features contemporary touches like sleek furnishings, ambient lighting, and an atmosphere perfect for intimate dinners or lively dim sum brunches. It’s farm-to-table focused, sourcing from our very own organic Ontario farm for ultra-fresh ingredients. The result is a serene oasis in downtown Toronto’s hustle.” ￼ ￼

So far, Lin says, guests have flocked to try Lai Wah Heen’s unique dishes like koi-shaped dumplings and mozzarella-stuffed shrimp siu mai, alongside classics such as Guangzhou Chow Mein — a tower of crispy noodles with prawn, scallop, crab, and grouper — Peking Duck, Wok-Seared Canadian Prime Rib-Eye, and Sweet & Sour Lion’s Mane Fritters.

“We’ve preserved the legendary legacy — the New York Times once called it the ‘best dim sum in North America’ — by staying true to refined Cantonese roots,” Lin says. “Think white-tablecloth service and iconic dishes like Peking duck. The modern twist? Young chefs Heyden Sin and Huang Zhenging reimagine classics with dramatic presentations, local Canadian ingredients including Ontario farm produce, and innovative techniques. It’s heritage meets haute cuisine — traditional flavours, 2025 flair.” ￼

Lai Wah Heen is located on the second floor of the Doubletree Hotel at 108 Chestnut Street. ￼