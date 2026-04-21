Kensington Market is losing its favourite sandwich shop this weekend

It is officially time to say goodbye to one of Kensington Market’s most talked-about windows.

Uncle Pete’s Bread & Co. shared the news on Instagram just a few days ago: they’re closing their doors at 161 Baldwin Street. After just eight months, lease renewals and a tight timeline for finding a new home have cut their run short. Their last day in the market will be Saturday, April 25th.

It feels like just yesterday — August 2025, specifically — that the shop first opened its west window and immediately started a full-blown internet war. While most new spots play it safe, co-founder Petar “Pete” Petrovic decided to lean into the controversial.

The main culprit? The Chino. A mozzarella-stuffed arancini patty stacked onto fresh-baked rosemary focaccia and drizzled with chef Lou’s marinara and local Rippa Chili Oil. The internet, specifically Reddit, lost its mind over the “carb-on-carb crime” of putting fried rice inside bread. But for Pete, it wasn’t just about being bold; it was about being smart. He used breadcrumbs from yesterday’s unsold focaccia to coat the arancini, creating a delicious cycle of zero-waste cooking that most of the loud critics online completely missed.

Beyond the “rice sandwich” debate, the shop became a tiny hub for local collaboration, specifically highlighting powerhouse women like Nicola from Rippa Chili Oil to bring a layered, nuanced heat to the menu.

The team says they are heading off for a “little nap,” but hopefully, it’s a short one. If you want one last taste of that salty, ric, and very controversial focaccia or any of the shop’s delicious sandwiches, you have until Saturday to support the crew. Kensington is going to feel a little bit quieter — and a lot less carby — without them.