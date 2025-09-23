Inside the new Ossington spot serving Moët by vending machine and wagyu with your martini

Toronto’s Ossington strip just got a sultry new addition. Small Talk, a modern jazz bar from the team behind Paris Texas, Pizza Wine Disco and Whitestone Ranch, has officially opened in the former Baby Huey’s space— and it’s designed for those who’ve aged out of King Street bottle service but still want a buzzy night out.

“We wanted to create a space for a slightly older crowd — people in and around 30 who are looking for date nights, after-dinner drinks, or really just an intimate spot to enjoy live music,” says Bianca Rossi, general manager of Small Talk. “It’s inspired by timeless jazz bars, but with a modern twist.”

Designed by Danielle Adams of Block Plan Studios, the interiors lean soulful: deep maroons, rich reds, earthy tiles, and hand-drawn murals set the mood, while cheeky details like custom wallpapers keep things playful. The lounge even comes with its own flirty tagline: “Are you in love? No, I’m in Small Talk.”

The programming pairs live jazz and jazz-house with late-night energy. Guests can expect quartets on Sundays, a rotating roster of Toronto musicians throughout the week, and DJs blending sets with live saxophone or trumpet on Thursdays. “Toronto has such a lively jazz scene that doesn’t always intersect with nightlife,” Rossi explains. “We wanted to merge the two.”

The menu was crafted by Afrim Pristine, maître fromager and owner of Cheese Boutique, who brings his expertise to luxe boards and rotating daily sandwiches. Highlights include artisanal cheeses, Italian cured meats, fresh sourdough baked in-house and even “elevated small bites” (a wagyu hotdog, and house baked chocolate chip cookies paired with a sweetened cream cheese dip being ones I’m most excited for) designed to match perfectly with a martini. “It’s the kind of place where you can come in, have your cocktails, and share a beautiful charcuterie board,” Rossi says.

If the food is sophisticated, the drinks are downright playful. Small Talk’s bar program is built around three showstoppers: martinis, table-side Mickey Service, and a Moët and Chandon Champagne vending machine—the only one in the city. The martini list mixes timeless staples with playful twists, featuring Pornstar Martinis, Espresso Martinis, classic Dirty Martinis, and bolder seasonal flavours like a rhubarb-inspired martini.

The Mickey service is Toronto’s first and it’s exactly what you think it is: curated vintage ice buckets and decanters arrive at the table with smaller-format bottles — otherwise known as Mickey’s to Canadians alike — making bottle service feel accessible and fun again.

Rossi explains. For those who prefer their nights out low-key, Mondays are half-price across the entire menu— a neighbourhood-friendly perk that sets Small Talk apart on a strip where most restaurants are dark at the start of the week.

“We wanted to create a place that feels timeless, where the music, the food and the drinks all work together to create that perfect night out,” Rossi says. “It’s a nod to the classics, but with our own playful twist.”

Small Talk is open Thursday to Monday at 110 Ossington Avenue, from 5 p.m. until late. Reservations are available on OpenTable. Looking to secure your spot after 10 p.m. on the weekends? Send them an email to be added to the guest list.