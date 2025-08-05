Here’s exactly where all 6 new Shake Shacks are landing in Toronto

After an exciting launch in 2024 with locations at Yonge & Dundas, Union Station and Yorkdale, Shake Shack is officially in expansion mode and Toronto is at the centre of it.

According to Retail Insider, the cult-favourite American burger brand is adding six more locations across the GTA in the next year, including new outposts in some of the city’s busiest neighbourhoods and shopping hubs. That includes Yonge & Eglinton, King West, and Yonge & Bloor — all within downtown Toronto — as well as Vaughan Mills and Square One.

“The energy we’ve seen from Canadian guests since day one has been incredible,” said Billy Richmond, business director of Shake Shack Canada, in an interview with Retail Insider. “This next chapter is about more than opening doors, it’s about showing up for the communities we serve.”

The first of the six, a ghost kitchen location at Kitchen Hub Castlefield, is already open. Square One is next, launching August 19. Yonge & Eglinton and Vaughan Mills are scheduled for fall. The final two — King West and Yonge & Bloor are expected mid-2026.

Each location has its own flavour — literally and figuratively. Expect locally inspired menu items like the iHeart Butter Tart concrete and Maple Salted Pretzel Shake, along with exclusive beers from Bellwoods Brewery and wines from Rosewood Winery. Everything on the menu uses Canadian-sourced meat, dairy and potatoes.

The spaces will also look different. Local artists like Blake Angeconeb and Kirsten McCrea are collaborating on custom murals, and the Yonge & Bloor location will open inside a historic former bookstore.

“The GTA is just the beginning,” Richmond told Retail Insider. “We’re excited to bring the Shack experience to more cities across Canada in the near future.”