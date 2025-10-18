As the Halloween spirit casts its enchanting spell, we’ve conjured up a bewitching list of all the delightfully eerie and ghoulishly delicious themed food offerings waiting to haunt your taste buds in the city.

Here are all the Halloween-themed food you can find in Toronto this month.

Helloween Ramen

If you like the heat, head on over to Ramen Isshin during spooky season for a devilishly hot dish. The “Helloween” Yuzu Dora Ramen is so fiery it will give your taste buds a one- way ticket to hell. 421 College St.

Skull-tastic pizza

Halloween is the pizza industry’s peak season, and Four Brothers Pizza is stepping up the game with its Stuffed Pizza Skulls. Packed with zesty tomato sauce and oozing mozzarella cheese, they’re a must-try for those seeking a spooky Halloween treat. 540 King St. W.

Medieval Dungeon Dog

If you dare to dine in the dark, Canada’s Wonderland’s 2025 Halloween Haunt menu is serving up frightfully fun eats. Returning favourites like the Witch’s Poutine and Medieval Dungeon Dog join spooky new bites like the Dragon Fyre Wrap and Spicy Italian Grilled Cheese. Sweet tooths can dig into the Jack-O-Lantern Funnel Cake or Deep-Fried Maple Cookies — if the Graveyard Funnel Cake doesn’t bury you first. The chills continue at the new Conjuring-themed Mullin’s Bar, where cocktails like Valak’s Vice and Missing Annabelle promise a sinister sip. 9580 Jane St., Vaughan

Ghost Pepper Burrito

Mucho Burrito introduced the Ghost Pepper Burrito in 2012, pioneering the trend of spiciness in North American menus. It’s now back with two versions: Wimpy for milder palates and Hotter Than Hell for spice enthusiasts. Both feature grilled chicken, ghost pepper bacon, fig marmalade, jalapeños on a sundried-tomato tortilla. The ghost pepper, once the world’s hottest chili, adds a daring kick, and the burrito is available for a limited time at all Mucho Burrito locations.