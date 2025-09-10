From oxtail sushi to Persian panini, Toronto just got the wildest fusion spots

Toronto is home to more than 200 ethnic backgrounds, so it’s no surprise we’ve got some of the world’s most delicious, culture-blending bites! These culinary gems fuse traditional flavours from different cuisines, serving up the tastiest food fusion mashups. Here are three of the most creative fusion mash-up spots to check out in the city.

Jamaican Sushi @ 9 Mile Jamaican & International Cuisine

Think Caribbean soul food, reimagined sushi-style. This Jamaican-Asian fusion experience is available on Fridays at 9 Mile, with a menu that teases comforting oxtail sushi, spicy jerk chicken sushi, caramelized plantain sushi and even curry goat sushi! Each roll is made with your choice of protein and paired with sushi rice, cucumbers and avocado, enveloped in a soy paper wrapper, and served with gravy and a dipping sauce. The restaurant also serves traditional Caribbean favs like ackee and saltfish and codfish-and-okra fritters. 1334 Bloor St W.

Persian-Style Paninis @ Lipar Box

Lipar Box is a North York spot that puts a Persian twist on the classic Italian panini! Their Italian pressed sandwich is transformed with Persian street-food flavours (it’s kind of like a cross-cultural mash-up that feels both familiar and completely new at the same time). The Signature Cheesetron ($12.99) piles mozzarella cheese, braised beef and chicken, beef and chicken jambon, bell peppers, corn, potato sticks, oregano and house sauces into a crispy grilled loaf. Or dig into their Bermuda Sandwich (coming soon, also $12.99), filled with long Persian sausages, fresh vegetables and pickles. Apparently, portions are huge, so bring a friend (or a big appetite) and dive in! 15 Northtown Way, Unit 20.

Trinidadian-Inspired Fusion Dumplings @ Dumpling Drip

Head to Queen West for a delicious take on one of the world’s most comforting foods. At Dumpling Drip, the warm, soft steamed dumpling is filled with bold international flavours. Start with the Trini-Doubles Dumpling ($11), inspired by Trinidadian doubles, and filled with chickpeas, spices, coconut milk, celery, carrot, onion and tamarind sauce, all nicely wrapped up in dumpling dough. It’s a perfect blend of Caribbean flavour and Chinese tradition (and their most popular item right now on Uber Eats)!

Next up, try the Big Jerk Chicken Dumpling ($14), which mixes Caribbean heat with chicken, red beans, scotch bonnet, jerk spices, coconut milk, sriracha, rice crispies and fried red onions.

Beyond doubles, munch on other global flavour mixes, like Mandu Mandu Pork & Kimchi ($12), a Korean-inspired mix of ground pork, kimchi, corn, sriracha, lemon oil, and furikake. For an Italian-Chinese-fused food flavour bomb, try the Marco Polo Ricotta Dumpling ($15), filled with ricotta, shrimp, creamy butter-lemon sauce, furikake, lemon oil and chilli oil. 615 Queen St W, #1A.