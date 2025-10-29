From fire-breathers to 5,000 guests: Inside the Toronto bar that went global

From Black Lagoon’s Toronto debut in 2021, this Halloween pop-up — co-created by Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage — has spread its eerie magic across North America. Hayes shares the inspirations that keep the season dark, immersive and deliciously unforgettable.

Did you know right away this spooky little idea could be huge?

A few nights into our very first year in Toronto, we suddenly had a line down the block. We were completely mind-blown. What really sealed it for us, though, was hearing from so many guests about how much they loved the experience — that they’d never been anywhere quite like it and that it felt like such a fun, safe space.

Thirty-eight cities this year — do people party differently in T.O. vs. New Orleans or L.A.?

Definitely — and that’s part of the fun! We design our cocktail menus to be enjoyed anywhere, including plenty of non-alcoholic options, so there’s something for everyone. We also give our venue partners the freedom to tailor their entertainment and programming to fit their space and their crowd. You’ll see everything from spooky drag shows to themed DJ nights to all sorts of Halloween-friendly events that reflect each city’s personality.

What’s the wildest thing you’ve ever seen go down in a Black Lagoon bar?

Our very first year, we hired a fire-breather to entertain the crowd outside on Halloween night, but we didn’t expect him to come inside the bar and start breathing fire. It was amazing, but we were absolutely terrified. And of course, we’ve seen some jaw-dropping costumes over the years. People really go all out, and we’re always blown away by the creativity and effort they put in.

If you could describe Black Lagoon in three words, what would they be?

Grown-up Halloween!

How do you dream up cocktails that are creepy but still actually taste amazing?

We focus on weaving in flavours that are reminiscent of fall/Halloween, but with a tropical touch. We are a “lagoon” after all. We love to play with colour as well. Our menus always include cocktails that have a “creepy” colour palette, reminiscent of spooky season – think oranges, greens, purples, blacks and reds. We also get to have fun coming up with the cocktail names that add to the spooky vibe.

Do you two still dress up for Halloween — and if so, what’s your best costume ever?

Oh, we absolutely still dress up for Halloween! I have done an amazing Edward Scissorhands, but my favourite costume was Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas. I aim for at least five to ten costumes every year.