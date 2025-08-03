Four road trip-worthy restaurants a short, scenic drive from Toronto

These eateries are definitely worth the drive. From breathtaking views of nature to menus crafted by celebrity chefs, four hot spots across cottage country are a must-try for those looking to combine food and adventure.

MUSKOKA

Carefully curated meat and seafood populate the land- and water-based menu at Crossroads, an upscale Rousseau restaurant. Located right on the bay, the simple menu is sure to tempt taste buds. To match the braised lamb shank, steamed PEI mussels, scallops and warm duck salad, there’s an equally appealing cocktail list. Drinks include unique options like a summer citrus popsicle & Prosecco, a lakeside negroni and a farmer’s market margarita made with cucumber juice and jalapeños. It’s all served in a relaxed, casual atmosphere, too, perfect for a weekend staycation or a day trip. 2 Cardwell Rd., Rousseau

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

Celebrated chef Stuart Cameron took his culinary talent to the trendy Prince Edward County to open Bocado. On the menu, there’s an array of seasonal and Spanish-inspired food, alongside perfectly paired cocktails and regional wines. Spanish influence seeps into more than just the tapas-style menu, finding its way into colourful decor, like warm-hued tiles and banquette seating, alongside artwork that dots the walls. Cameron created a warm space with a curated, fresh menu, and it’s definitely worth making the trip. 252 Picton Main St., Picton

NIAGARA

Deemed one of Canada’s culinary gems, Pearl Morissette is both a winery and a restaurant and a recent Michelin Star recipient. It’s all about authenticity at this buzzy space, where some of the country’s most unique wines meet an exquisite fine dining experience. Open for lunch and dinner, the eatery boasts an evolving, prix fixe menu inspired by French cuisine. The offerings are designed to complement the wines on hand (some of which are no longer available to the general public), which include Pearl Morissette’s own creations, as well as a curated menu of international wines. 3839 Main St., Jordan Village

ORANGEVILLE

Housed in a rustic, historic building, Greystones has three distinct spaces that come together to create an old-meets-new vibe. The restaurant, lounge and café have modern details, including a hand-painted mural, complementing some of the building’s original features. On the menu you’ll find scrumptious house-made pasta, Mediterranean-inspired shared plates and meat and seafood dishes that come together to create a menu that’s sure to make any foodie’s mouth water. The whole experience is, as the eatery boasts, unlike any other­­. 63 Broadway, Orangeville