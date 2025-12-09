After 25 years, one of Toronto’s favourite Portuguese restaurants is getting an Italian makeover

After 25 years, Dupont Street staple Piri Piri announced its closure last month, and we finally know what’s coming in its place. Enoteca Rossio is slated to open in January 2026, and owner Agnelo DaCosta says he’s excited for the transition.

“Expect authentic Italian food, shareable plates, a well-balanced wine list, exciting cocktails, and interesting hours of operation,” he says. The new concept, he says, brings new management and, more importantly, new energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enoteca Rossio (@enoteca.rossio)

The vibe at Enoteca Rossio will be relaxed but classic, romantic, and comfortable and, while the menu will be officially unveiled in a few weeks, DaCosta says guests can expect offerings that focus primarily on “quality, variety, flavour and value.”

Surrounded by Enoteca Rossio’s warm and elegant decor, DaCosta says “chef Andrew Capone and manager Tiago Silva will be charged with developing the new concept into a successful restaurant filled with great food, and lots of fun and laughter. My job is to observe for a change.”

As for why he felt like now is the right time for the rebrand, DaCosta feels like he’s drawing inspiration and vibes from the people around him. “There’s an ongoing increase in population density and diversity in the area,” he says. “We will bring to them a sense of community, great food and a fun environment.”

The slogan says the restaurant is “inspired by tradition and shared through food, drink, and community,” and Enoteca Rossio aims to share its love of food with the Junction Triangle.



Enoteca Rossio will open at 1444 Dupont Street next year, flanked by the likes of restaurants like Defina Wood Fired, Gus Tacos, Dotty’s and Mattachioni, among other eateries.