Eggslut just arrived in Toronto and it’s planning to outpace every other breakfast spot in the city

Between the big-energy late-night clubs and happy hour hot spots, King Street has hatched a new morning destination. Since its late-April debut, Eggslut has gone viral for far more than just its cheeky name — it’s the elevated breakfast fare that’s actually keeping the crowds.

Anticipation was inevitable. Known for its blend of classic comfort and modern innovation, the Los Angeles-born brand has built a massive global following since 2011. With successful outposts in the U.K., Japan, and Australia, its arrival on King Street marks the latest chapter in its international expansion.

“We saw a real opportunity to bring a globally recognized food concept to Canada in a way that felt exciting, accessible and culturally relevant,” says Adam Flook, Development Lead of Westrich Hospitality Inc., the independent franchise partner in Canada.

“Toronto felt like the natural first market. It’s one of the most diverse and food-forward cities in the country, with a strong appetite for international brands, quick-service concepts, and experiences that feel both premium and casual. We felt Eggslut could really resonate here, especially with the way people in Toronto engage with food, social media and brand culture overall.”

Flook says King Street was intentionally selected for the debut location because it offers the “right mix of office traffic, residents, hospitality and cultural energy.” It won’t be long before Eggslut is a national staple. A second Toronto location at Yonge and Dundas is already locked in for a summer launch, and Vancouver is reportedly next on the radar as the brand continues its “local-first” expansion across Canada.

The Canadian location uses Ontario-based suppliers and key partner Burnbrae Farms to serve a menu that is a step above what you’d expect from a grab ‘n’ go breakfast spot.

Eggslut still brings the signature items found at international locations, including the fan-favourite Fairfax — scrambled egg with chives and cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and sriracha mayo sandwiched in a brioche bun.

It’s not just about the sandwiches. The menu features truffle hashbrowns, French toast sticks and the viral sensation known as The Slut — a coddled egg over creamy potato purée. Pair them with a cinnamon toast cold brew or fresh orange juice for the ultimate King Street breakfast.

“There is a clear need in the market for breakfast options that are quick and convenient but still feel premium,” says Flook. “A lot of people are looking for something that fits into their day without feeling like a compromise. Eggslut fills that space: it’s fast, craveable, and casual, but still has the quality and brand experience people are looking for.”

While the brand is already making waves in the city, Flook says it’s only just the start to Eggslut’s arrival in Canada.

“For us, this launch is about more than opening a restaurant. It’s about introducing a brand that already has global awareness to a city that we believe will really embrace it,” says Flook. “We’re excited for Toronto to experience Eggslut in its own way, whether that’s grabbing a sandwich before work, lining up with friends on the weekend, or coming in for that first bite. This is the beginning of Eggslut in Canada, and we’re really looking forward to building the brand here.”