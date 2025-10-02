Dinner, drinks and drag are about to take over this new retro diner on Queen West

Toronto’s West Queen West will soon get louder, livelier and a lot more retro. Cassette, a new restaurant and performance venue, opens October 25 at 1214 Queen Street W., taking over the former Melody Bar space inside the iconic Gladstone House.

The space is designed to feel intimate and stylish, blending nods to classic diners and cocktail bars with a modern edge, featuring layered lighting, cozy booths, communal tables and a raised stage for everything from karaoke to intimate live performances.

“We wanted to create a space where you feel immediately welcome, whether you’re popping in for a casual martini, a celebratory dinner or sticking around for a dance party,” says Alicia Too, regional general manager of Gladstone House & The Broadview Hotel.

Cassette isn’t just about the room, it’s about the people who fill it. “We want Cassette to be a home base for creative expression,” adds Shivani Lakhanpal, chief operating officer, Archive Hospitality Group. “You can come for dinner and stay for the show, or stumble onto something totally unexpected just by showing up.”

The menu is sure to satisfy even the most pickist of eaters. Highlights include the iconic Gladstone burger, a playful take on Pigs in a Blanket and pan-fried trout finished with herb oil. Each dish is built to feel familiar yet fresh, pairing comfort with a modern twist.

The drinks program is equally ambitious. A dedicated martini section includes the dirtiest martini in the neighbourhood, while inventive house cocktails and a wine list spotlighting under-the-radar varietals round out the menu. Cassette also offers Happy Hour, Industry Nights and themed events will provide a dash of unpredictability.

Live programming will also be a main attraction. Guests can catch concerts and cultural events, with a monthly Dinner & Drag Show residency featuring Toronto icon Tynomi Banks. Cassette’s calendar also includes recurring and one-off events that celebrate local talent and community connection.

Cassette will be open seven days a week, with dinner service from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a late-night snack menu running until close.

For more information, visit www.cassetteto.com.