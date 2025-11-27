David Adjey returns to Toronto to serve a fearless global menu inside a nearly century-old hotel

Celebrity chef David Adjey has checked into Chagall at the historic Windsor Arms Hotel, bringing his expertise and a menu of globally inspired Kosher dishes to Toronto diners.

According to George Friedmann, president of the Windsor Arms Hotel, the goal is to redefine how diners eat kosher.

“Dining kosher need not be restricted to those that only dine kosher, as kosher cuts of meats, chicken, and fish are often even superior to non-kosher,” says Friedmann. “Our goal is to attract Jews and non-Jews alike and observing Jews as much as non-observing. Religion should not restrict how you like to dine, [but give you] some exceptions only.”

Adjey brings a celebrated résumé that spans establishing Toronto eateries — from international fast-food chicken chains to modern French restaurants — as well as small-screen stints on Restaurant Makeover and Iron Chef.

“David brings with him decades of experience from world-class establishments featuring varying cuisines,” says Friedmann. “His techniques and artistry enhance the fearless sense of global flavours. He leads by example and inspires through experience.”

Chagall’s design matches the luxe of the nearly-century-old boutique hotel, as created by Lori Morris. The intent, Friedmann says, was to “create a feeling of luxury but on an approachable scale.” Think Murano chandeliers paired with marble tables, grandiose mirrors and high windows balanced with natural wood and stone accents for a chic Art Deco vibe.

As for the menu, Adjey has taken inspiration from around the world, beginning with sharable Vietnamese salad rolls, Korean meatballs and Thai spiced chicken lollipops.

The main show, however, lies in the steaks — from the braised short rib and boneless ribeye to the pricier Ontario lamb and classic beef wellington (there’s even a vegan wellington). Don’t skip over what Friedman labels the “superior” version of a filet mignon — the “faux mignon.”

The stunning meals can be paired with rare scotches and both signature and traditional cocktails and mocktails.

While Friedmann says guests have “appreciated” what Chagall has brought to the Windsor Arms Hotel, he hopes the global influences will continue to bring people together over a shared meal.

“[Chagall] allows for guests from all walks of life,” he says. “An opportunity to make the world a friendlier space for all to enjoy as eating together transcends all faiths, all beliefs and all cultures. When we see out commonality is when we can best resolve our difference.”