One of Toronto’s favourite restaurants is going full-on pizzeria

Café ZUZU is getting a delicious upgrade. The all-day eatery, operated by Janet Zuccarini’s Gusto 54 Restaurant Group, is transforming itself into a pizzeria, with the full rebrand being unveiled and open to the public on November 14.

“ZUZU has always been about connection, warmth, and food that feeds the soul,” says Zuccarini, the CEO of Gusto 54 Restaurant Group. “Evolving into Café ZUZU Pizzeria just feels right – it’s our way of giving people more of that they already love, with that same Italian Nonna spirit and a little more fun at every table.”

The transformed space will still boast the same lively atmosphere and still boast a café, but it will now include a retail and bottle shop, a private event space and a pizzeria that serves up 16-inch pies that come in both traditional and unique flavours. Think the Margherita with pomodoro, fior di latte and basil; Nonna’s Pep with fermented chilies and fennel pollen; the indulgent Truffle & Mushroom with roasted cremini and fontina; or the unexpected Pickle pizza with garlic labneh, dill and chilis. For something heartier, the Ragù layers bolognese, pomodoro and pecorino—perfect for splitting the pie.

To go with the pizzas, guests can order from chef and Pizzaiolo Elio Zannoni’s refreshed menu, featuring giant mozzarella sticks and Italian classics like Fettuccine Alfredo and Spicy Vodka Rigatoni. For dessert, there’s options including New York cheesecake topped with lambrusco cherries and panettone bread pudding with amaro custard — best enjoyed with a tableside martini.

Just like its predecessor, Café ZUZU Pizzeria will be open all day, offering morning espressos as well as afternoon spritzes, all with a nostalgic vibe and no shortage of Italian flare.

Café ZUZU Pizzeria is located on the East End at 555 Dundas Street East. Reservations for the new concept officially opened on November 1.