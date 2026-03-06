Ossington’s most famous French steak house just opened a massive new restaurant in the Annex

Bloor Street West just got a major hit of Parisian adrenaline. Brasserie Côte, the highly anticipated sister restaurant to the Ossington strip’s legendary Côte de Bœuf, is officially open in the Annex. Taking over the historic former By the Way Café space at Bloor and Brunswick — a local fixture for over 40 years — the new spot is a massive evolution for the brand.

Founded by Teo Paul (the mastermind behind Union and Le Tambour) and managed by partner Eamon O’Dea, the original Côte de Bœuf earned a cult following for its tiny, butcher-shop-turned-bistro charm. But while the Ossington location is famous for its cramped, “elbow-to-elbow” intimacy, Brasserie Côte offers something the original never could: space.

The interior is a love letter to 1920s Paris, featuring signature zinc countertops, a vintage chandelier and stunning arched mirrors. Rich burgundy banquettes and a wainscotted bar anchor the room, while huge street-facing windows flood the space with light. Best of all is the sprawling outdoor terrace — perfect for a mid-day espresso or a glass of Bordeaux — which brings a much-needed “patio culture” back to the corner of Bloor and Brunswick.

The menu at Brasserie Côte, of course, puts the spotlight on the steak dishes that Côte de Bœuf is known for, but it’s also expanded to include breakfast and lunch dishes. There’s also, in true French fashion, a wine and cocktail program that is nothing short of magnifique.

It’s currently in its soft opening stage, open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays during March. Reservations cannot be made in advance, adding to the authentic European experience, but guests indulge in the same rich, complex flavours in a space that’s larger than its Ossington strip counterpart.

Brasserie Côte is located at 400 Bloor Street West.