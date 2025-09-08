The spookiest Halloween pop-up returns to Toronto this October

Toronto’s spookiest cocktail experience is returning this October. Just in time for the Halloween season, Black Lagoon is heading to The Walrus Pub & Beer Hall from Oct 1 to Nov 2, 2025, offering a mix of eerie ambiance paired with creatively crafted cocktails!

The award-winning Halloween pop-up was created by industry vets Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in 2019, and has since become somewhat of a cult favourite for fans of horror, goth, and anyone who loves ghoulish-inspired nightlife. The concept officially launched as a bar takeover in 2021 and has since grown into North America’s top Halloween pop-up, expanding this year to 38 cities across North America.

Torontonians can expect a fully immersive space at The Walrus, filled with skulls, coffins and haunted house-inspired décor, alongside a brand-new cocktail lineup that embodies the spirit of Halloween!

This year’s cocktail menu features six spine-chilling(ly delicious) originals:

Creature’s Curse: A rye and rum-based concoction with Lustau Amontillado Sherry, roasted sweet potato/pumpkin and Bitter Queens Figgy Bitters.

A rye and rum-based concoction with Lustau Amontillado Sherry, roasted sweet potato/pumpkin and Bitter Queens Figgy Bitters. Midnight Forever: A mix of Black Sesame Infused Absolut Vodka, Lustau Fino Sherry, Miso Falernum, lemon and black glitter.

A mix of Black Sesame Infused Absolut Vodka, Lustau Fino Sherry, Miso Falernum, lemon and black glitter. Griselda’s Revenge: A gin cocktail with Lustau Vermut Blanco, Giffard Liqueur Mangue, tarragon, lemon, Bitter Queens Thai Spice and soda.

A gin cocktail with Lustau Vermut Blanco, Giffard Liqueur Mangue, tarragon, lemon, Bitter Queens Thai Spice and soda. Nocturna Colada: A dark twist on the classic colada, with Kraken Black, Kraken Gold, Mr Black Liqueur, passionfruit, coconut, pineapple, and Bitter Queens Coffee Cardamom Bitters.

A dark twist on the classic colada, with Kraken Black, Kraken Gold, Mr Black Liqueur, passionfruit, coconut, pineapple, and Bitter Queens Coffee Cardamom Bitters. Corpse Flower: A tequila-driven drink with ube, Giffard Banane, lime and Lustau Amontillado Sherry.

A tequila-driven drink with ube, Giffard Banane, lime and Lustau Amontillado Sherry. Death’s Door: If alcohol isn’t your thing, try this spirit-free drink, consisting of Giffard Pineapple, Miso Falernum, lime and soda

“We wanted this year’s cocktails to push the boundaries of spooky creativity while also being approachable, fun and above all, delicious,” co-founder Erin Hayes said. “It’s important to us that every drink feels like an experience, whether you’re sipping tequila, rum, or even a zero-proof cocktail.”

This year, Black Lagoon is partnering with spirit brands like Absolut Vodka, Lot 40 Rye, Lalo Tequila, Kraken Rum, and Fords Gin, among others, to make “the magic possible.”

“Each sponsor brings a unique character that fits right into the flavo[u]rs we create every year,” co-founder Kelsey Ramage said.

Black Lagoon takes place at The Walrus Pub & Beer Hall, 187 Bay St, from Oct 1-Nov 2, 2025. For the full cocktail menu and participating cities, visit blacklagoonpopup.com or check out their Instagram at @blacklagoonpopup.