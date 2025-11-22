Toronto’s best Turkish breakfasts you need to try now

Turkish breakfast has long been celebrated as a must-try experience, whether at restaurants in Turkey or at culinary outposts in Toronto and beyond. Now, it’s being considered for UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List, highlighting kahvaltı — literally “before coffee” — as a cultural and culinary cornerstone.

“In Turkey, breakfast is like a daily celebration,” says Isil Okcu, the senior sous chef at Soho House Hong Kong. “It’s not just about eating — it’s about sharing good times with family and friends around the table. You know, the whole vibe of generosity and connection.”

Turkish breakfast is bursting with a diverse offering of flavours, and it often includes various cheeses, olives, fresh tomatoes and cucumbers, cured meats, eggs, homemade pastries, bread, jams and honey, all accompanied by Turkey’s famous and fragrant black tea. And with Toronto’s world-class culinary diversity, there are plenty of spots to enjoy traditional Turkish kahvaltı. Here are some of our favourites.

Pera Cafe, 62 Nassau Street

This Kensington Market spot honours the traditions of Turkish breakfast while offering vegan options as well as super sweet homemade desserts. Authentic recipes are crafted using fresh ingredients, and the entire experience makes guests feel like they’re visiting a friend’s home.

Meryem Hanim’s Turkish Breakfast Café, 3200 Dufferin Street

Traditional dishes take center stage at this North York eatery, which also boasts a cozy and welcoming atmosphere. The halal cafe serves up dishes like Ayvalık Tostu, a Turkish grilled cheese stacked with meat and tomatoes, as well as a creamy avocado breakfast plate.

Lokum Eats, 23 St Johns Rd

The Turkish breakfast at this West End restaurant is served with fresh Turkish coffee, which is bold and rich and flavour. The meal is served in two ways, and guests can choose between a shareable, family-style meal or from a la carte options like Turkish eggs and classic simit (a circular bread).

Sibel, 1997 Avenue Road

The weekend breakfast at Sibel has made it one of the most popular Turkish restaurants in the city, and with good reason. Mouthwatering dishes like lamb ghorme sunrise meet menemen (Turkish scrambled eggs) and fried eggs with sujuk, a fried beef sausage. There’s also a rustic breakfast experience for two people as well as a kids breakfast option.

Turquoise Restaurant, 431 Richmond Street

For a meal right in the heart of the Fashion District, Turquoise turns breakfast into a feast. Cheese plates meet menemen and sujuk plates and can all be washed down with Turkish tea, coffee and gazoz to create an authentic experience. And it’s ultra wallet-friendly, too: Prices start at just $5.