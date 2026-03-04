Are Toronto’s $20 salads a rip-off? The city’s top food influencer ranks the ones worth your money

Toronto food influencer Rick Silver (@dicksworld) is proving he’s not all burgers and late-night bites. He’s rounding up the salads across the city that actually deserve your attention. Because when Rick talks, even the lettuce gets taken seriously.

Chop Hop

Born out of Rasa and Sara, Chop Hop has locked in as my go-to salad spot. There’s a solid lineup, but I always order the Rasa — my absolute favourite takeout salad. That is, unless I forget to remove the quinoa. Quinoa ruins it for me. Probably because I once inhaled a piece. I did eventually cough it out … about 30 minutes later. Multiple locations.

The Rating: 9.4/10

Last Bite: The soups are excellent — and don’t skip the little cheese balls.

Kupfert & Kim

Once you get past the fact that this place is vegan — and yes, that took me a minute — you might find, like I did, that they’re making some of the best salads and bowls around. Smoothies aside, the smoothie bowls, loaded with house-made granola and fresh berries, make eating healthy feel easy. Multiple locations.

The Rating: 8.7/10

Last Bite: Get the granola.

Forest Hill Farmhouse

I’ve worked through the Casa Loma, the Village BLT and the Crispy Buffalo Beltline Wrap. You don’t get much more Torontonian than this menu. Now that they’ve added sandwiches and expanded to five spots across the city. I have a feeling I’ll be seeing a lot more of the Farmhouse fare. Multiple locations.

The Rating: 8.8/10

Last Bite: Spadina Spring Roll salad. Say that 10 times fast.

Mandy’s

If Mandy’s Gourmet Salads were judged on decor alone, the score might be a perfect 10 — the space oozes charm. But as a takeout guy, I’m focused on the salad and the value. That’s where things slip a bit. The salads are very good, not exceptional, and once you add a protein, you’re definitely paying for the pretty room — even if you’re not sticking around to enjoy it. Multiple locations.

The Rating: 7.7/10

Last Bite: Eat it there and soak in the charm. It’ll taste better.

IQ Food Co.

I’ve ordered from IQ Foods more than a few times and while I like the salads, bowls and wraps, I have to say the Uber pricing is confusing. If chicken is listed in the description, it shouldn’t show up as an extra $4.50 add-on. I’m not disputing the price itself — just the way it’s presented. That said, their outstanding toast — especially the fig and honey — makes up for any menu confusion.

The Rating: 7.9/10

Last Bite: Try a toast.

Mad Radish

I have to admit, I’m perfectly happy eating at Mad Radish. There’s a huge variety of fresh toppings, whether you want to build your own bowl or go with one of their signatures. My go-to is the Santa Fe salad, though the piri piri bowls and sandwiches also hit the spot — especially when you need something more substantial to carry you through to dinner. The coconut curry chowder and Moroccan chicken soup are standouts, too.

The Rating: 8.3/10

Last Bite: Get the cinnamon toast churro cookie. It’s incredible.