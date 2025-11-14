Americans can dine inside real Toronto homes this winter, thanks to a new Canada-wide program

For Americans planning a winter trip north of the border, Canada has a very on-brand message this year: don’t just visit, come over for some homemade cuisine.

Destination Canada has launched the OpenHome experience, a limited series of bookable dinners that take place not in restaurants, but in actual Canadian homes across the country! The idea is to give our visitors from down south a front-row seat to the kind of everyday hospitality that doesn’t usually show up on a travel itinerary.

The experience runs from Nov 13, 2025, to Feb 28, 2026, and can be reserved through OpenTable. The process is easy: Guests can browse through a roster of hosts, see sample menus and available dates, and then lock in a seat at a family table somewhere between the Pacific and the Atlantic.

Expect a mix of notable culinary names as well as regular people with interesting stories.

In Toronto, the featured host is Amy Rosen: The celebrated chef and Food Network judge is described as a “natural storyteller” whose charm and humour will ensure a lively and memorable evening. She and co-host Miriam will serve delicious dishes at Amy’s downtown townhouse! As for the menu, no specifics were laid out, but everything will be homemade and delicious (just don’t expect pork).

Dine at Suman & Danish’s house in Mississauga and experience dishes drawn from Middle Eastern and South Asian influences. Menu items are Hala-friendly and include Ontario Salata, whole roast chicken, saffron and squash succotash, Labneh Badinjan and vegetable kefta.

In Markham, event manager Sharon Lui and her husband Tim are passionate about sharing both their home and culture with visitors. Indulge in traditional Chinese dishes like Hong Kong-style lobster, Peking duck fried noodles or Cantonese fried rice with assorted steamed greens. End your meal with a tasty Mango mousse cake!

In Montréal, mother-son duo Louis Octeau-Piché and Marie, who recently appeared on The Amazing Race Canada, are now welcoming guests around their own family table. Guests will enjoy homemade fire-roasted pizzas, a charcuterie board, baked brie, poutines, dessert pizzas and signature cocktails.

Visitors to Tors Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador, can dine in with Alex Blagdon, together with her mom, Kim, and grandmother, Gerri! Alex is the Culinary Director and chef at The Cape, near St. John’s, so guests can expect wild game and multi-generational recipes. Diners can expect local faves like radicchio salad, fresh pasta, butter-poached cod, local lamb and Newfoundland berry cake (vegetarians as well as those who are dairy-free and gluten-free can be accommodated).

Up north, Carson Schiffkorn, Dona and Driss are an engaging trio living in a picturesque lakeside home near Whitehorse, Yukon. They operate a small inn while keeping a dining space that’s equal parts scenic and “authentically homey.” Guests will enjoy sockeye salmon, scallop, crab, arctic charr and bison pork!

“There is always room for one more at our table; that’s who we are as Canadians,” said Gloria Loree, Senior Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer at Destination Canada. “With OpenHome, we’re inviting Americans to join us and share stories in the warmth of our homes.”

Americans can browse hosts, sample menus and book available dates at opentable.com/openhome.