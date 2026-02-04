While filming in Toronto, Alexander Skarsgård found his new favourite artist over a bowl of noodles. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week, the actor admitted that while he leaned into the “Brat” trend in 2025, Charli XCX only hit number two on his most recent Spotify Wrapped.

The top spot went to Eiichi Ohtaki, a Japanese pop star from the 70s. When Meyers asked how a Swedish actor discovers vintage Japanese pop, Skarsgård credited a Toronto kitchen. “In a noodle shop in Toronto,” he said. “I was there filming and I was like, ‘This is a banger.'” He asked the staff who was playing, went down a rabbit hole, and Ohtaki became his most-played artist of the year.

The “receipts” point to Nuit Regular’s Thai (and celebrity) hot spot PAI. Skarsgård was a constant fixture there during his time filming the series Murderbot, even posing for photos with the staff.

The music at PAI caught Skarsgård’s attention for a reason. Owners Nuit and Jeff Regular have been involved in music since the early 2000s, when they met Toronto musician Jaime Ruben at a bar in Thailand. That connection eventually turned into a collaboration, with PAI making its own music rather than just playing background tracks. They even released an album, PAI Toronto, with Ruben and backing vocals from Nuit, and both locations have vinyl listening stations. For Skarsgård, one meal was enough to take over his listening for the year.