Air Canada just dropped its longlist of best new restaurants and only five are from Toronto

Toronto just wrapped Michelin season, but there’s no rest for the hungry. Air Canada has dropped its annual Best New Restaurants list, spotlighting 31 finalists shaping the way Canadians eat right now. This year’s long list is stacked with fresh talent from coast to coast — and Toronto secured five spots out of 31. It’s a solid showing, but with heavy representation from Montreal and Vancouver, it’s clear the country’s dining scene is as competitive as ever.

Toronto’s five picks include Linny’s, the latest project from chef David Schwartz; Maven, a modern take on Jewish eats; General Public, the buzzy new spot from restaurateur Jenn Agg; Yan Dining Room, Eva Chin’s micro restaurant serving up neo-Chinese cuisine; and Akin, fresh off its Michelin star win, where chef Eric Chong runs an elegant blind tasting menu rooted in Chinese flavours.

That’s it. Five. For context, Montreal scored a whopping nine spots on the list (Limbo, Pasta Pooks, Molenna, Le Violon, Rotisserie La Lune, Panacée, Sushi Nishinokaze, Bona Fide and Claire Jacques), while Vancouver earned six. Even smaller cities like Winnipeg and Victoria squeezed in multiple names.

Launched in 2002, the list has become a career-maker for chefs, shining a spotlight on Canada’s most talked about restaurant openings of the past year. A national panel of critics and culinary pros nominate, then one anonymous judge eats their way across Canada before narrowing it down. Last year, three Toronto restaurants made the top 10: Mhel, Takja BBQ House and Bar Prima.

The top 10 will be announced on November 17 at a ceremony hosted by celeb chef Chuck Hughes Until then, Toronto’s new dining spots are worth checking out