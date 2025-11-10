A viral immersive art dinner experience that’s toured Dubai has landed in Toronto

Toronto just got a new dinner-and-a-show, and this one happens right on your table! 7 Paintings is a viral, immersive art dinner experience that’s toured Dubai, Europe and the U.S., and its newest location has just opened in Yorkville Village.

The 2.5-hour dinner show merges projection-mapped visuals, narration, music and light puzzles with a delicious seven-course menu that riffs on iconic works by Michelangelo, Banksy, Picasso, Pollock, Warhol, Dalí and Van Gogh!

The show unfolds in seven “acts,” each anchored to a different artist. As the table becomes a screen, courses land in sync with the story (so you’re not just eating, you’re participating). Just imagine the most perfect date-night theatre meets tasting menu experience, where you sketch and solve clues between bites.

Highlights of the Toronto classic menu include:

Michelangelo : Tomato tart with basil gel and smoked salt.

: Tomato tart with basil gel and smoked salt. Banksy : Ontario beef carpaccio with egg-yolk emulsion, pickled pearl onion, micro cress, crostini and mushroom dust (a beetroot carpaccio swap is available).

: with egg-yolk emulsion, pickled pearl onion, micro cress, crostini and mushroom dust (a beetroot carpaccio swap is available). Picasso : Pan-roasted trout with roasted red-pepper butter and citrus (vegetarian swap: falafel).

: Pan-roasted trout with roasted red-pepper butter and citrus (vegetarian swap: falafel). Jackson Pollock : A “savoury painting” of spinach-coconut, beet-lime, pumpkin-maple and corn-miso purees with heirloom veg.

: A “savoury painting” of spinach-coconut, beet-lime, pumpkin-maple and corn-miso purees with heirloom veg. Andy Warhol : Slow-braised beef short rib with truffle mash, grilled oyster mushroom and “Coca-Cola jus” (plant-based meatloaf available).

: Slow-braised beef short rib with truffle mash, grilled oyster mushroom and “Coca-Cola jus” (plant-based meatloaf available). Dalí : Orange crème brûlée with blood-orange sorbet and citrus notes.

: Orange crème brûlée with blood-orange sorbet and citrus notes. Van Gogh: A “sweet painting” of raspberry, passionfruit and chocolate with a petit mango-mousse dome.

7 Paintings also offers vegetarian and children’s menus! It definitely sets a night out to new heights, but it’s a bit pricey: The classic meal is $189+ per person | Vegetarian: $159+/person | Kids: $80+/person.

The dinner experience takes place every Friday and Saturday at 7:00 pm. 7 Paintings is located at The Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville (387 Bloor St E). For guests arriving by car, valet parking is available at 28 Selby St. Book early, as shows sell out fast!