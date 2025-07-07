Forget the club: Toronto’s new late-night spot spins vinyl and serves oysters

With nostalgia becoming a mainstay of Toronto’s nightlife scene, the city’s latest entry is Vinny, a vinyl-themed cocktail lounge and restaurant that opened this month at 480 King Street West, in the former space of Pink Sky.

The new venue comes from INK Entertainment, the hospitality group behind spots like Akira Back, Amal and Sofia, and arrives with a full narrative in tow. Designed by Toronto firm NIVEK REMAS, the space is meant to feel like a lived-in listening den, filled with vintage speakers, stacks of records and warm, moody lighting. The name refers not to a founder but a fictional character: “Vinny,” whose face appears on the front doors and who serves as the imagined host of the house.

Dinner starts early, with chef Ivan Kuuts (formerly of Vela) serving a globally influenced menu that shifts into late-night snacks after 11 p.m. Expect oysters with yuzu kosho mignonette, grilled shishitos with lemon and Maldon sal and a Scotch egg with tomato sauce and Italian sausage. Mains range from a straightforward burger with cava-braised onions to a 10 oz hanger steak with café de Paris butter.

Toronto has seen a small boom in so-called listening or vinyl lounges in recent years — places like Sounds Good, Little Jerry and 915 Dupont have all leaned into sound as a central part of the experience. Most of those places keep it low-key: small rooms, not a ton of frills and a real respect for good sound. Vinny, on the other hand, is more polished — a blend of design, food and vibe.

INK is known for spaces that shift from restaurant to lounge, bar to party. Vinny fits right in, but without the usual flashy extras. No velvet ropes or VIP booths, just records, cocktails, and a steady, bass-driven vibe.

For those interested in experiencing Vinny firsthand, reservations can be made through OpenTable.