A popular book-themed bar concept from New York is opening in Toronto this year

Toronto’s bar scene is about to get a little more literary. Arriving in Toronto this upcoming spring is yet another sign that Toronto and New York are two sides of the same coin.

Over the past two years, book bars — spaces that blend literature, conversation and cocktails — have gained momentum across New York and London. Now, that movement is finally set to land here in Toronto.

Set to open in spring 2026, Book Bar is landing in the city, bringing together cocktails, conversation and actual paper books. While details are still limited, here’s what we know so far: Book Bar will open at 600 Markham St., in one of the restored heritage homes at the in-progress Mirvish Village.

The bar doesn’t have much on their website, but they do have their motto: “for thinkers and drinkers,” positioning itself somewhere between a cocktail bar, a bookstore and a lecture hall.

Posts on Instagram suggest that the space will also host Fireside Chats featuring authors and other literary-minded folks.

For Toronto book lovers, the opening can’t come soon enough. Ever since the closure of book-themed cocktail bar Famous Last Words earlier this year, there’s been a noticeable gap in the city’s social scene, one where literature and nightlife actually intersect. Book Bar looks poised to help fill that void.

Over the past decade, as technology has become increasingly accessible, screens have sneakily overtaken nearly every corner of daily life. Smartphones now make routine appearances in social settings once defined by face-to-face interaction, including bars, parties and restaurants. The cultural consequences are becoming harder to ignore.

As irritation with the social costs of hyper-connectivity grows, culture appears to be pulling in the opposite direction. There’s a subtle but noticeable shift away from the online worlds we built and toward offline spaces that encourage presence, eye contact and spontaneous connection. Cities, Toronto included, are responding. Concepts like The Coffee Party introduce modern “third spaces” designed specifically for in-person socializing, while platforms like Thursday attempt to correct the failures of dating apps by requiring users to actually show up. Matches are made digitally, but the real connection happens at weekly, in-person events. Book Bar might just be another answer to the city’s growing desire for physical spaces that foster connection.

Mirvish Village’s transformation is quickly shaping up to be a bright spot for the neighbourhood. Between Book Bar and the highly anticipated second location of Pizzeria Badiali, the stretch of Bloor West between Bathurst and Markham Streets is becoming an increasingly compelling place to spend a day and let it turn into night.

No official opening date has been announced just yet, but Book Bar is currently aiming for spring 2026.

Considering how much Toronto already gravitates to cafés, the arrival of a Book Bar feels like a natural evolution. So give their Instagram a follow and keep an eye out for their launch day.